Russell Wilson will be playing under a new head coach after the Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton. Despite a new massive change in leadership, Wilson looks ready for a fresh start and ready to help the Broncos return to their winning ways.

Denver has officially announced Payton as their newest head coach. Wilson responded to that announcement, showing his approval of the Broncos’ Payton decision.

“Excited to get to work. Fired Up! Congrats coach,” Wilson wrote on his personal Twitter.

The Broncos traded a king’s ransom to land Wilson from the Seahawks, dealing two first-round and two second-round picks among their package. Their trade didn’t go to plan, as Denver limped to just a 5-12 record. Wilson had one of the worst years of his career, throwing for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

This past season was only the second time Wilson wasn’t elected to the Pro Bowl.

Still, Russell Wilson does have nine Pro Bowl appearances to his name. He is a Super Bowl champion and has thrown for 40,583 yards and 308 touchdowns during his career. The Broncos traded for him as they feel he gives Denver the best opportunity to return to the Super Bowl.

They’re hoping that Sean Payton can unlock Wilson’s true talent. Payton is a well-respected coach who spent 15 years with the New Orleans Saints. He led New Orleans to their first Super Bowl title in 2009. Now, Denver is looking for more Super Bowl magic from Payton.

Wilson looks to be on board with Payton’s hiring. The quarterback and coach will be one of the more intriguing – and talked about – duos this upcoming season. The Broncos hope that that intrigue turns into results.