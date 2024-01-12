This doesn't look good, Brownies...

The Cleveland Browns have had a rollercoaster of a season. However, as they gear up for the 2024 NFL Playoffs, a dark cloud looms over their prospects. Despite their impressive 11-6 record, there's a fatal flaw in their game that could ultimately lead to their downfall on the playoff stage. Let us shed light on this critical issue and its potential impact on the Browns' postseason journey.

The Browns' 2023 NFL season

The 2023 NFL season has been a remarkable ride for the Browns. It culminated in a winning record that secured a coveted spot in Super Wild Card Weekend. Throughout the season, the Browns have demonstrated resilience and determination. They have overcome numerous challenges and injuries to secure their playoff berth.

Heading into the postseason as the AFC's No. 5 seed, the Browns strategically rested key starters in Week 18. Despite this, Cleveland had previously enjoyed a four-game winning streak, including a convincing 36-22 triumph over the Texans in Week 16. During that game, the Browns established a commanding 22-7 halftime lead, ultimately prevailing.

With a four-game winning streak against the Texans dating back to November 2020, the Browns have secured victories at NRG Stadium in their last two encounters. The stage is set for an intriguing showdown as the Browns aim to extend their dominance in this compelling matchup. Cleveland enters the game with momentum, but the question remains: can they sustain it against a determined Texans squad?

Here we will look at the Cleveland Browns' fatal flaw that could really spell their doom in the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

Road Defense

Sure, the Browns have showcased a formidable defense throughout the 2023 NFL season. However, a notable weakness has emerged on the road. In particular, their Week 16 matchup against the Texans highlighted the impact of star rookie QB CJ Stroud's absence. As Stroud returns to action, the Browns' once-stout defense is expected to confront significant challenges. Cleveland will likely yield substantial yardage and at least three touchdowns to Stroud & Co.

Keep in mind that the Browns' defensive prowess, though impressive overall this season, has displayed inconsistency when playing away from home. Despite notable successes, such as holding the Texans to minimal yardage in a dominant road game, the defense has also faltered on the road. This is evident in their 3-5 away record. This inconsistency raises concerns about the team's ability to maintain a solid defensive performance on the road. That's a crucial factor as they embark on the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

Again, Cleveland's season-long defensive success has been evident at home, where they've effectively kept opponents off the scoreboard. However, on the road, the Browns have allowed an average of almost 30 points per game to opponents. Yes, they secured a road victory against Houston on Christmas Eve. That said, the absence of Stroud in that game may have skewed the defensive performance. To secure a win in the upcoming playoff game, the Browns must shore up their defensive efforts, especially with CJ Stroud leading the opposing offense.

Injuries Compound Defensive Woes

The Cleveland Browns' injuries further complicate their defensive outlook. Notably, defensive stalwart Grant Delpit has been ruled out. Additionally, cornerback Denzel Ward's knee injury in practice adds uncertainty to his availability for Saturday's matchup, marking him as questionable. Safety Juan Thornhill also remains questionable, intensifying the defensive challenges for the Browns. In addition, star kicker Dustin Hopkins and rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman won't see action.

the final participation report from practice before we head to Houston pic.twitter.com/S52GwrsWqZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2024

Garrett's Lone Efforts May Not Suffice

Of course, the Browns still have the NFL's best pass rusher in Myles Garrett. He holds the responsibility of anchoring their defense for success on Saturday. However, Garrett's postseason track record reveals a solitary sack and three tackles. Yes, he recorded two tackles for loss against the Texans in Week 16. However, the Browns need more from their top pass-rusher to effectively contain Stroud. Remember also that Garrett's productivity has skewed toward home games this season. This emphasizes the need for him to deliver a standout performance on the road.

Upset Brewing

Despite Cleveland's commendable run, it appears that their playoff journey is on the brink of concluding against a resurgent Houston team. As the Texans gear up for the playoff opener, star rookie quarterback CJ Stroud returns to bolster their offense. A strong candidate for NFL Rookie of the Year, Stroud has revitalized the Texans' offensive prowess with impressive passing yards, touchdowns, and minimal interceptions. Supported by top targets like Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and tight end Dalton Schultz, the Texans pose a formidable challenge to the Browns.

Looking Ahead

As the Cleveland Browns enter the 2024 NFL Playoffs, they face formidable challenges that could jeopardize their postseason journey. The road defense's inconsistency, exacerbated by injuries to key players, raises legitimate concerns about their ability to withstand the offensive onslaughts in hostile environments. Facing a resurgent Houston Texans squad led by star rookie CJ Stroud, the Browns must confront their fatal flaw head-on to avoid an untimely exit from the playoffs.