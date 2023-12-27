The Browns have some concerns despite the win!

Sure, the Cleveland Browns celebrated a pivotal Week 16 triumph over the Houston Texans. However, the elation surrounding their victory should not overshadow the significant concerns that emerged during the game. Despite the team's ability to secure a crucial win, there are pressing issues that demand attention as the Browns gear up for the postseason. It becomes evident that the team's impressive performance raises questions about their consistency and capacity to overcome pivotal challenges. Let's dissect the game and examine the key areas that the Browns must address to fortify their status as genuine contenders in the upcoming playoffs.

Week 16 Triumph

The Browns showcased dominance on the field, clinching a resounding 36-22 victory against the Texans in Week 16. Notably, quarterback Joe Flacco spearheaded the team's offensive prowess with an exceptional passing game. Meanwhile, the defense effectively thwarted the Texans' offensive strategies. This win further solidified the Browns' standing as a formidable force in the league. It instilled more confidence among fans and supporters as the Browns close in on a playoff berth.

Undoubtedly, it marked one of the Browns' most impressive road performances of the season. This win positioned them favorably for a postseason slot. With a record of 10-5, the team is on track to secure the top wild-card spot in the AFC. Of course, this is still pending the outcome of the next week's games. However, beneath the surface of this victory lie concerns that demand immediate attention. Despite the convincing win, the Browns' performance against the Texans brought to light some of their most pressing issues.

Here we will look at the Cleveland Browns' biggest concerns despite their Week 16 win over the Houston Texans.

Closing Out

After establishing a commanding 36-7 lead, there appeared to be no compelling reason for the Browns' starters to re-enter the game. However, this is precisely what transpired after the second unit took the field. Houston's QB3, Davis Mills, orchestrated two rapid fourth-quarter touchdowns. These narrowed the Texans' deficit to 14. Late-game lapses of this nature can have adverse consequences, including the heightened risk of injuries. To compound matters, Za'Darius Smith exited the field with an undisclosed injury as the first-string players attempted to prevent Houston from scoring again.

Yet Another Injury

Speaking of injuries, this is just a scenario that has become all too familiar in the 2023 Browns season. Sunday's game saw kicker Dustin Hopkins leaving the field with a hamstring injury while attempting to chase down Dameon Pierce during Pierce's 98-yard touchdown return. Hopkins was then officially ruled out by the second half.

The Browns not only lost Dustin Hopkins but also found themselves without an emergency placekicker. The absence of Hopkins, although not as high-profile as the injuries to Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson, is significant at this crucial juncture in the season. Hopkins has proven to be one of the most reliable specialists in 2023. He has contributed to multiple victories with clutch kicks this season.

The absence of a dependable kicker poses a challenge for any team eyeing a deep postseason run. As things stand, Cleveland currently lacks a viable Plan B for the position. With no emergency kicker available, the Browns left potential points on the board against Houston. Ideally, Hopkins's injury won't sideline him for an extended period. Nevertheless, the Browns may need to explore potential replacements during the upcoming week.

Martin Emerson Jr.'s Struggles

It seemed as though someone brought concerns about Martin Emerson Jr. to the attention of NFL officials before Sunday's game. Either that, or he had managed to upset the referees significantly. In the first half, officials meticulously called every touch and grab by Emerson. These led to several defensive stops that eluded the Browns before he adjusted his approach.

Kickoff Misstep

When Texans kick returner Dameon Pierce found an opening up the middle, there were eight orange helmets nearby. Surprisingly, only CB Mike Ford managed a slight nudge before Pierce shifted to the right and raced away. The peculiar sight of numerous players grouped, leaving running lanes unguarded, allowed Houston to reenter the game with a single play and energize their home crowd.

Looking Ahead

Yes, the Cleveland Browns secured a convincing win in Week 16 against the Houston Texans. That said, the closing moments of the game highlighted significant concerns. The decision to bring back starters after a substantial lead led to defensive lapses and the unfortunate departure of Za'Darius Smith due to an undisclosed injury. The injury bug also struck kicker Dustin Hopkins. who exited the field earlier in the game. Martin Emerson Jr.'s early struggles and a kickoff misstep further underscored areas for improvement. As the Browns set their sights on the postseason, addressing these issues becomes imperative to ensure a strong and resilient performance. The challenges faced in the closing chapters of the game serve as a stark reminder that there is work to be done to fortify the team's postseason aspirations and navigate the challenges that lie ahead.