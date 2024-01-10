It was a good ride, Brownies, but it ends here.

The Cleveland Browns are primed for an exhilarating face-off during Super Wild Card Weekend against the Houston Texans. As expected, the stakes are at their peak. Boasting an impressive 11-6 record, the Browns should deliver a resounding statement in this high-stakes playoff encounter. As the anticipation mounts, however, some of the Browns' vulnerabilities might be magnified here. Now let's dive into some bold projections for the Browns in their eagerly awaited playoff match with the Texans.

Season Recap

The 2023 NFL season has been nothing short of remarkable for the Cleveland Browns. It culminated in an impressive winning record that has earned them a coveted spot in Super Wild Card Weekend. Throughout the season, the Browns have showcased their resilience and determination. They have surmounted numerous challenges to secure their playoff berth. Guided by a talented roster and a coaching staff dedicated to success, the Browns have set the stage for an electrifying postseason journey.

Locked into the AFC's No. 5 seed before their Week 18 matchup in Cincinnati, the Browns strategically rested key starters and faced a 31-14 defeat. Despite the setback, Cleveland had previously enjoyed a four-game winning streak. This included a convincing 36-22 triumph over the Texans in Week 16. In that game, the Browns surged to a 22-7 halftime lead, ultimately prevailing 36-22. The Texans did score two late touchdowns after Cleveland had established a commanding 36-7 lead with just over six minutes remaining.

Building on a four-game winning streak in the series dating back to November 2020, the Browns have notched victories at NRG Stadium in their last two encounters with the Texans. The stage is set for an intriguing showdown as the Browns aim to extend their dominance in this compelling matchup. Cleveland will come in hot, but can they sustain their momentum against an eager Texans squad?

Here are our bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns as they face the Houston Texans in the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Flacco's Legend Ends

In Week 17, Joe Flacco showcased his veteran prowess by completing 19 of 29 passes for 309 yards. He delivered three touchdowns and endured one interception in the Browns' 37-20 victory over the Jets. The majority of Flacco's impact came in the first half, contributing to the Browns' accumulation of 34 of their 37 points. Despite the absence of Amari Cooper and the mid-game exit of Elijah Moore, Flacco focused on David Njoku, connecting with him six times for 134 yards. Flacco connected with Jerome Ford for touchdown passes of seven and 50 yards, and he found Moore for an eight-yard scoring toss before Moore's injury. Heading into this playoff game against the Texans, Flacco boasts four consecutive 300-yard performances and five multi-touchdown outings in as many starts.

He also did well against the Texans in Week 16 with 368 yards and three touchdowns. However, the Texans picked him twice. We feel this will be the end of the road for Joe Flacco's stint in Cleveland. The Texans will figure him out and force him into at least two more interceptions here.

Cooper Contained

Amari Cooper's explosive performance against the Texans in Week 16 won't be replicated. Recall that he set a franchise record for receiving yards in a single game. In that win, Cooper dazzled with 11 receptions on 15 targets. He amassed 265 yards and two touchdowns, along with a two-point conversion. Cooper's chemistry with Flacco has elevated him to one of the hottest wideouts in the NFL, tallying 22 receptions on 37 targets for 451 yards and three TDs over his last three games. However, the Cooper-Flacco duo faces a tougher challenge in this rematch with Houston. The Texans play much better at home, and they surely won't let lightning strike twice. The Texans will contain Cooper to less than 100 yards here.

Defensive Challenges

Sure, the Browns' defense has been formidable in 2023. That said, its strength diminishes on the road. Notably, in Week 16 against the Texans, star rookie QB CJ Stroud was absent. With Stroud back in action, Cleveland's vaunted defense is expected to face significant challenges in the upcoming playoff opener. They'll sacrifice a ton of yardage and at least three touchdowns here to Stroud & Co.

Browns' Playoff Journey Ends

Star rookie quarterback CJ Stroud returns to bolster the Houston offense in this playoff opener. A strong contender for NFL Rookie of the Year, Stroud revitalized the Texans' offense with 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. With top targets like Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and tight end Dalton Schultz, the Texans present a formidable challenge. Yes, the Browns have enjoyed a commendable run. However, it appears that their playoff journey is set to end against a resurgent Houston team.

Looking Ahead

As the Cleveland Browns prepare to face the Houston Texans in a high-stakes Super Wild Card Weekend clash, the stage is set for a riveting showdown. The Browns have demonstrated resilience throughout the 2023 season. However, they now find themselves at a pivotal moment. While Flacco's recent performances and the offensive prowess of Amari Cooper have fueled optimism, the defense faces a stern test against Stroud. We have loved watching Cleveland defy all expectations. Everything comes to an end, though, and we'll see that here. The Browns' inspiring 2023 run will end in Houston.