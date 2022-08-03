Browns can breath sigh of relief on Amari Cooper injury front after training camp scare

The Cleveland Browns’ training camp has been focused primarily on Deshaun Watson’s suspension and the myriad of injuries that they are facing. After Anthony Schwartz and Isaiah Wetson suffered injuries, Amari Cooper became the latest Cleveland wideout to suffer an injury.

Cooper suffered an ankle injury during training camp but now seems to be good to go again. Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal noted that Cooper is back to practice and is going through drills.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper (ankle) returned to practice today and is participating in individual drills now — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) August 3, 2022

Cooper will be a massively important player for the Browns this season. After losing Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper to free agency this offseason, they will rely heavily on Cooper to be an offensive focal point. The four-time Pro Bowler posted 865 receiving yards on 68 catches, including eight touchdowns, last season with the Dallas Cowboys.

So far in Browns training camp, three wideouts have been dealing with injury scares. Cooper and Schwartz don’t seem to be in trouble for the long run. It’s a great sign for Cleveland, as their receivers will be among the most important units for the team this season. Meanwhile, Wetson has already been waived and his replacement has already been signed.

While Jacoby Brissett is under center, his targets will need to be at their best. The Browns will rely on him for the first six games of the season while Watson sits out with his suspension. As the Browns monitor the Watson situation (and perhaps brace for the quarterback to face an increased punishment), they will closely monitor the health of their key playmakers.