Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice.

According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on Day 5 of camp. The four-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver suffered the knock during a scramble drill and he was seen writhing in pain on the ground shortly after the injury. Members of the Browns medical team took the field immediately to have a quick look at Cooper’s injury while the 28-year-old was still lying on the grass.

The good news here is that the injury does not appear to be significant. It sounds like nothing more than a minor knock, and odds are, Amari Cooper should be good to go after a day or two of rest. Then again, nothing is certain at this point, and the Browns aren’t out of the woods just yet.

After practice, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted that he hasn’t been briefed just yet with regard to his star WR’s injury (via Charean Williams of PFT):

“I haven’t gotten the full report. I’ll update you guys tomorrow,” he said.

As for Watson, the Pro-Bowl quarterback is now facing a six-game suspension following a ruling by an NFL-appointed retired federal judge. Watson can still appeal the ruling, which found him guilty of violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.