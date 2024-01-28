Deshaun Watson makes it known he wants he wants Tee Higgins to play for the Browns.

NFL free agency doesn't kickoff until March but that's not stopping Deshaun Watson from recruiting possible free agents. One of the biggest names potentially available on the market this season is Cincinnati Bengals receiver, Tee Higgins. The Cleveland Browns quarterback clearly wants to throw to Higgins.

Watson sat down with his quarterback trainer Quincey Avery on his podcast. During that discussion, the Browns' quarterback claims Cleveland wants to throw the ball a lot. After that, Deshaun Watson offered a recruiting pitch to Tee Higgins using their ties with Clemson as one of the main selling points.

“We're gonna take good care of you. The Cleveland fans are gonna love you to death. We got the Clemson ties. We ain't get to play with each other, but this is our opportunity.”

Bengals fans won’t like this, but #Browns QB Deshaun Watson openly advocated for the team to sign soon to be free agent WR Tee Higgins today on their podcast⬇️⬇️ (🎥 via: @Lockerverse, @deshaunwatson and @QuincyAvery) pic.twitter.com/t4KjpnUvsf — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) January 26, 2024

Higgins on the Browns offense would be insane. They already have a steady offensive line along with a plethora of weapons including Nick Chubb (when he returns from injury), Amari Cooper, and David Njoku. Adding Tee Higgins with that group would surely make Cleveland look like a juggernaut on paper. So, it makes sense why Watson would want Higgins as a teammate.

Despite that, there's a chance the Bengals retain Higgins for at least next season. The franchise has some big contracts coming up. But the franchise tag could certainly buy Cincinnati some time to figure out the long term plan.

On top of that, if Higgins hits the free agency market, he'll be the most sought after wide receiver available. His big frame and athleticism makes him an enticing target any team would love to have. Although it was a bit of a down season for Tee Higgins, he still managed to finish with 656 yards and five touchdowns off of 42 receptions.