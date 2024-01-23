Flacco exceeded all expectations, aiding the Browns in getting to the NFL Playoffs amid a season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson.

Joe Flacco exceeded all expectations as the Brown's replacement for Deshaun Watson and GM Andrew Berry wants to bring him back for more. Per comments obtained by Scott Petrak of Browns Zone, Berry was impressed with his play and wants to identify a way to bring him back amid financial constraints.

“He played winning football for us,” Berry said Monday in his season wrapup news conference. “He did a great job of coming in and really playing at a high level that allowed us to go on a run at the end of the year, play really good football in December…I want to bring all of our good players back, but there are constraints to that on really kind of both sides of the aisle,” Berry said. “But would have no problem having Joe back.”

Flacco joined the team on November 20th after Deshaun Watson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. The Browns, however, didn't miss a beat. The team won five of their last eight games and clinched a playoff birth. In Flacco's five games played in the season, he threw for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns with 8 interceptions. Flacco's play and the intensity of the Brown's defense led many to believe that the Browns would find a way to beat the Texans and shock the world with a deep playoff run in the AFC. C.J. Stroud, however, had other plans.

The rookie QB sensation outplayed Flacco, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns en route to his teams 45-14 victory in the Wildcard over the Browns. Flacco put up good numbers, finishing the game with 307 yards on 46 pass attempts, but his two interceptions and four sacks he took stifled his command of the offense.

The 39-year-old former Super Bowl-winning quarterback might see a considerable market for his services after what he managed to do for the Browns. However, brining Flacco back, especially if Watson isn't fully healthy leading into next season, wouldn't be a bad option and it will set them up for another winning season.