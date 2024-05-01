The Yankees make the trip to Baltimore to face the Orioles! These two teams have been playing well with each being the second and third best teams in the AL behind the Guardians. Our MLB odds series has our Yankees-Orioles prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.
The Yankees have come out of the gate extremely hot with a 19-11 record. They are the third-best team in the AL only behind the Guardians and the Orioles. Their bats are in the top 10 of the MLB. They are also second in the league in pitching behind only the Red Sox. The Yankees have been night and day different this season compared to last season. Juan Soto is a difference maker they added to go with sluggers Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Volpe. Nestor Cortes, Marcus Stroman, Clarke Schmidt, and Carlos Rodon have been very good on the mound for New York. The Yankees have been great, but have a tough matchup against the Orioles in this spot in the division.
The Orioles are entering this game with an 18-10 record. They are a top-10 offense behind the plate so far this season and their pitching has been ranked in the top half of the league up to this point too. The Orioles have so much young talent behind the plate with Jordan Westburg, Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander, and Ryan Mountcastle making up the bulk of it, but there's even more behind them. They improved their pitching this past offseason by adding Corbin Burnes to go with Grayson Rodriguez, but it still needs work. The Orioles were the best team in the AL last season and they somehow improved heading into this season with their talent.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Yankees-Orioles Odds
New York Yankees: +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline: +132
Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline: -156
Over: 8.5 (-115)
Under: 8.5 (-105)
How to Watch Yankees vs. Orioles
Time: 6:35 pm ET
TV: MASN / YES Network
TV: MASN / YES Network
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Yankees are going with Luis Gil on the mound where he has a 1-1 record, a 4.01 ERA, and a 1.34 WHIP. Gil has allowed 12 runs on 14 hits with 19 walks and 35 strikeouts. He has appeared in five games and the Yankees have gone 3-2 in those spots. In his last start, he pitched five innings and allowed five runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts in a Yankees loss. The Orioles present a very tough matchup for him despite how solid he has been so far up to this point.
The biggest key for the Yankees is their offense, especially after they struggled so much last year. They are ranked seventh in the MLB in team batting average at .251 after finishing last season with a .227 batting average. Nine Yankees have hit at least one home run and five of those Yankees have hit a minimum of three. Juan Soto has been the key, leading the way in most batting categories. He leads the way in batting average at .316, in home runs at seven, in RBI at 24, in OBP at .429, and in total hits at 36. They get a tough matchup against Corbin Burnes on the mound for the Orioles.
Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Orioles are going with Corbin Burnes on the mound and he has a 3-0 record, a 2.55 ERA, and a 0.93 WHIP. Through 35.1 innings, he has allowed 25 runs on 11 hits with eight walks and 35 strikeouts up to this point. The Orioles are 5-1 in all of his appearances up to this point in the season. In his last start, he pitched 6.0 innings and allowed one run on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts in a loss. Last season, Burnes was very good for the Brewers with a 10-8 record, a 3.39 ERA, and a 1.07 WHIP. Burnes should be a difference-maker against the Yankees.
The Orioles' offense has been one of the best in the MLB. They are sixth in team batting average at .254 after finishing last season with a .259 batting average which was one of the best in the MLB. The offense is led by Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Ryan Mountcastle lead the way in most of the batting categories. Adley Rutschman leads the way in batting average at .316 and in total hits at 36. Henderson leads the way in home runs at 10 and then in RBI at 23. Mountcastle then leads the way in OBP at .364. The Orioles' offense can come at teams in waves, and that will be an issue for Luis Gil and the Yankees on the mound.
Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick
The Orioles have more to like than the Yankees in this game mainly because of the pitching matchup. Burnes is a better pitcher than Gil in comparison. Both teams have great offenses, but the Orioles are slightly better and have more depth. Expect the Orioles to not just win, but cover at home.
Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+134)