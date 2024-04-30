Not again. Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, who has been plagued by injuries throughout his illustrious career, requires surgery for a torn meniscus, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and Jeff Passan. This is utterly devastating news for him and Halos fans, as an unpromising campaign reaches new lows.
There is a glimmer of hope, however. The procedure is not expected to be season-ending. The baseball-watching world will eagerly wait on a recovery timeline and wish this future Hall of Famer the best of luck on his road back to the Angels' lineup. Trout is currently tied with Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson for the MLB lead in home runs with 10.
This brutal setback follows a wild victory for the Angels, who rallied from a 4-2 deficit to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, 6-5, on Monday. A chaotic sequence in the seventh inning allowed LA to grab the lead, as a wild pitch and subsequent errant throw resulted in both Ehire Adrianza and Trout scoring, respectively.
The three-time American League MVP raced from second base to home plate to record what was ultimately the difference-making run in the game. And believe it or not, he had already suffered the injury at that point. Trout does not recall when the tear exactly occurred but felt some pain at the end of the third inning. He thought little of it and was able to press ahead with no limitations.
Though, the 32-year-old started dealing with discomfort late in the action. His fears only grew when he underwent treatment postgame and were eventually confirmed on Tuesday. An emotional Mike Trout could not hide the disappointment on his face as he addressed the media.
“Just frustrating, but we'll get through it,” the center fielder told Alden Gonzalez.
Mike Trout was emotional, as you might expect, but somehow composed. … pic.twitter.com/ZlEOULxRh2
— Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) April 30, 2024
Will fans ever see Mike Trout at the top of his game again?
The Angels' losing ways, which have been the source of much mental anguish for fans during these last eight seasons, can sometimes distract people from the sheer greatness of this athlete.
Trout enjoyed one of the most remarkable rookie years of all-time in 2012, a campaign that would have won him MVP honors if Miguel Cabrera did not hit for the Triple Crown. The fact that Trout collected first-place votes and sparked a legitimate debate warrants special praise.
He was far from a one-year wonder, though, racking up stellar numbers and accolades in the many seasons to come. Cooperstown should already have his bust made, as the 11-time All-Star is arguably the best position player of his generation. But an ugly end could be on the horizon.
Mike Trout has not played 140 games in a single season since 2018 and missed half of 2023. It is no longer a matter of if he will be able to stay healthy, but rather how many weeks or months he will miss. Adding to the concerns is his declining production. Aside from the power, which still looks elite (.541 slugging percentage), Trout is not his usual self.
The former first-round draft pick is batting just .220 through 126 plate appearances in 2024. It will likely be a long while before he can attempt to improve that number and rejoin the Angels.
Trout's teammates will do their best to move forward in light of this bad news when LA (11-18) faces Philadelphia (19-11) at 9:38 p.m. ET.