What are the Browns' offseason needs in 2024?

Despite enduring a Wild Card round defeat to the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns showcased resilience throughout the 2023 NFL season. They clinched a playoff berth and tallied 11 victories despite quarterback uncertainties. This analysis delves into the Browns' season, pinpoints their pressing needs, and explores potential offseason strategies for team improvement.

The Browns' 2023 Season Recap

Entering the 2023 season as playoff contenders, the Browns encountered unexpected obstacles. These included injuries to key players like Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson, Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills, and Dawand Jones. Despite these challenges, the Browns secured a playoff spot with an 11-6 record, led by quarterback Joe Flacco. Their resilience propelled them into the postseason, defying setbacks with a determined spirit.

Following their postseason exit, head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry face significant tasks in the offseason. Several players will enter free agency and financial constraints loom. As such, the Browns must navigate roster decisions carefully to address crucial gaps.

Free Agency Outlook

Many key contributors are set to hit free agency. These include linebacker Sione Takitaki, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr, tight end Harrison Bryant, and pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith. There's also running back Kareem Hunt, safety Rodney McLeod, punter Corey Bojorquez, and offensive tackle Geron Christian. Yes, some, including Smith, Hunt, Takitaki, and Bojorquez warrant retention. That said, financial limitations may necessitate difficult choices.

Joe Flacco, never part of Cleveland's long-term plans, faces probable departure. We expect Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to anchor the quarterback positions. The Browns, projected to exceed the salary cap by $13.9 million, must evaluate potential cap casualties. The most notable is star running back Nick Chubb. He is still recovering from a significant knee injury. Sure, releasing Chubb would yield $11.9 million in cap relief, However, decisions regarding injured players like kicker Dustin Hopkins and wideout Elijah Moore also require consideration.

Here we will look at the biggest need that the Cleveland Browns must address during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Biggest Need: Wide Receiver

The Browns face a challenging cap situation. That said, potential cuts and restructures could yield approximately $42 million in cap space. If they have room to maneuver, the Browns can address impending free agents and bolster key areas of concern. The most notable is securing a dynamic No. 2 wide receiver to complement Watson's arm strength.

Enter Marquise Brown. Yes, attempts by the Cardinals and Ravens to elevate Brown to a No. 1 receiver fell short. Still, his speed and playmaking ability make him an attractive option as a secondary threat. Drawing parallels to Watson's successful partnership with Brandin Cooks during his tenure with the Texans, Brown emerges as a viable candidate for this role in Cleveland.

Honorable Mention: Defensive Line

The Browns face a pivotal transition in their defensive tackle corps. Key contributors like Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, and Jordan Elliott will enter free agency. Sure, Dalvin Tomlinson provides stability as a run-stuffing nose tackle. That said, acquiring a 3-technique adept at generating a pass rush remains a priority, potentially through the draft.

This is where DT Ruke Orhorhoro of Clemson comes into the frame. His developmental trajectory presents promise, despite his late introduction to football after relocating from Nigeria to Michigan. He is a draft prospect with untapped pass-rushing potential. Orhorhoro embodies the type of developmental talent the Browns could cultivate for future success.

Aside from him, Cleveland could also consider selecting DT Kris Jenkins. With impending departures in the interior defensive line, the Browns face significant gaps to fill. Yes, Jenkins currently lacks prowess as a pass rusher, but his stout 305-pound frame contributed to an impressive stop rate. He ranked eighth among Power 5 defensive tackles last season. His adeptness in run defense presents a valuable asset that could fortify Cleveland's defensive front.

Honorable Mention: Linebacker

Though the sting of their Wild Card round defeat lingers, the Browns' 2023 season showcased promising performances. One of their standout performers was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at off-ball linebacker. Owusu-Koramoah's proficiency in run defense and pass-rushing capabilities position him as a cornerstone of the Browns' defensive unit.

Sure, he may not yet reach All-Pro status. However, his trajectory suggests the potential for significant growth in 2024. Given the premium placed on elite off-ball linebackers in the NFL, keeping Owusu-Koramoah's services long-term likely requires a substantial investment. That's indicative of his value to the team's defensive aspirations.

Looking Ahead

The Cleveland Browns face a pivotal juncture in their quest for sustained success. With strategic maneuvers in free agency and astute selections in the draft, the Browns have the opportunity to address critical needs and fortify key positions across their roster. From securing a dynamic wide receiver to enhancing their defensive line and reinforcing linebacker depth, each decision shapes the trajectory of the franchise. Of course, challenges loom. Still, the Browns' resilience and commitment to excellence offer a beacon of hope for the future. A good offseason can set the stage for a compelling journey ahead in 2024.