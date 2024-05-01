Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. had a short-lived relationship and was under the radar. The pair were first romantically linked in September 2023 but decided to call it quits last month. However, there was nothing dramatic about the ending of their brief romance as a source told PEOPLE that it “just fizzled out.”
Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr. Future Before The Split
Prior to the breakup, Odell allegedly was looking to sign with the Los Angeles Rams (who he used to play for in 2021) to be closer to Kim, a source told the Daily Mail previously.
“Odell is a free agent and is looking to sign with a team that will get him closer to LA to be closer to Kim. He loved his time with Baltimore and may sign with them again, but he has many more options, and he is now going to use his personal life as a means of supporting his professional life,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time.
“Kim and Odell are firing on all cylinders, and it is very simple right now between them because she can still do her thing, be a mom, and he can do his thing,” the insider added.
However, the two were not planning to walk down the aisle anytime soon.
“There is no wedding bells to consider. It is just fun and physical right now. He would love to be closer to Kim as he sees a future with her,” the source said.
They added that since his contract with the Ravens is over, the Chiefs are another option, meaning Kim and Taylor Swift would be rooting for the same team since the singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce is currently the star tight end on the team.
“Odell might sign with the Chiefs, and we all know what that would mean. Kim and Taylor in the same building – talk about fireworks,” the source concluded nodding at Taylor and Kim's history.
A month before the breakup, an insider told Us Weekly that the two were “getting serious,” according to an insider. The source says that they are thinking about bringing their relationship public, but there is some hesitation.
Odell is more “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight,” the source explained adding that “Odell’s personality is much more private.”
According to PEOPLE, a source noted that “there wasn't a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time. They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together.”
Prior to Kim's relationship with Odell, she was linked to Pete Davidson and was married to Kanye West. She and the rapper have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. West and Kim were married for eight years before they filed for divorce in 2022.
Odell has never been married but he dated Lauryn Wood for two years. He and the model share their son Zydn who they welcomed in 2022.