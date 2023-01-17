Another game, another roughing the passer penalty call that has NFL fans pulling their hair. This time around, it happened early in Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with veteran defensive end Akiem Hicks getting called a penalty for roughing Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the first quarter.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach and former NFL superstar Deion Sanders saw that play unfold while guesting on the ManningCast, and immediately had a comical reaction over the seemingly short leash of the game officials. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning could only laugh and nod in approval in the background as Sanders launched into a diatribe.

“Where is the roughing?! Where is the roughing!”@DeionSanders is not happy with how soft the NFL has gotten. pic.twitter.com/B1OFbBCN4N — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 17, 2023

That penalty reset the downs for the Cowboys, who finished that drive with a touchdown by tight end Dalton Schultz to the chagrin of the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers got outscored in the first half, 18-0, and will be looking to hit back harder in the second half. That will be mostly up to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ offense, which has been sputtering so far in the contest.

Sanders had seen much more brutal sacks that did not get called for any penalties during his time in the NFL, particularly in the 90s when Prime Time was at his athletic peak, so like most former NFL players and older fans, seeing defensive plays such as that one made by Hicks get called for one shakes their understanding of how football should be played.

The winner of this Cowboys-Buccaneers game will face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.