It has now been over three months since the Michigan football team raised the national championship trophy back in January at NRG Stadium in Houston. It was a season to remember in college football as it was the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff, and it was also the last year of the Pac-12. There are going to be a lot of changes next season, and there have also been a lot of changes in this offseason already in terms of coaching moves and the transfer portal. Now, spring football is well underway, and a sense of hope has returned to college football fans. Colorado football has their spring game on Saturday, and Buffalos fans can't wait for that, and also the season.
Spring football is a special time of year as fans across the country get to see their new team in action for the first time. It's hard to tell much about a team from spring practices, but it's still fun to see the teams on the field competing against each other, and football fans are all eager for the new season to roll around. The first few months of the offseason are tough to get through and the football season seems so far away. Now, the weather is warming up, and you can sense that the new season is nearing. There is still a ways to go, but it's coming.
This next season of college football is going to be an exciting one, and there are a ton of reasons to be looking forward to it. There are a lot of changes coming to the game like rule changes, coaching changes, conference changes and playoff changes. Perhaps the most intriguing part of the new season will be the new conferences. The Pac-12 is gone, and the Big Ten and SEC are going to be loaded. They both seem to be on the verge of forming super conferences.
The SEC will be welcoming Texas and Oklahoma to the conference next year, and the Big Ten is getting a good crop of Pac-12 teams as USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are all joining the conference. Both the Big Ten and the SEC are going to be absolutely loaded next year, and it seems like more schools will potentially join the conferences in the future.
Next season, the College Football Playoff will look different as well as it is expanding to 12 teams. There will also be first round games on college campuses. More teams will have a chance to make the CFP, and there will be more games. It's going to be fun.
Pressure is mounting for Colorado football
The Colorado football team had all eyes on them last year with Deion Sanders in year one of being the head coach, and the team got a lot of positive buzz. However, there really wasn't much to celebrate if you're a Buffaloes fans. Sure, the beginning of the season was a lot of fun. Colorado rattled off three straight wins to start the year and they were ranked in the top-25, but it was all downhill after that.
After the 3-0 start, Colorado football finished the season 1-8 and finished in last place in the Pac-12. Deion Sanders created a lot of positives in his first season as the head coach of the Buffaloes. Ticket sales sky-rocketed, social media following shot up, but in terms of on-field results… there really wasn't much. Still, there was improvement record-wise from the year prior, and there is still reason for optimism if you're a fan of the Buffaloes.
This season is going to be a big one for Sanders and Colorado. Year one is over. Everyone will have their eyes on this program and they will be playing in front of full stadiums every week. It's time for the Buffaloes to find success on the field.
There are a lot of transfers coming into the program this season and that makes for a lot of intriguing offseason position battles. Here are a couple to watch.
Offensive line
Position battles all across the offensive line are the most important for this Colorado football team this offseason. The o-line was a major issue for the Buffaloes last year and it was a big reason why they couldn't find success. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has a lot of talent, but it was hard for him to flourish when he was running for his life two seconds after the ball was snapped.
Shedeur Sanders is back for 2024 after a good 2023 season, and if he can get protected, he should be able to have a big season. The offensive line is going to be crucial for the Buffaloes this year.
Wide receiver
The wide receiver position is another one that will be interesting to watch, and incoming transfers are a big reason why here as well. Jimmy Horn Jr. and Travis Hunter are both back for the Buffaloes, but they have also brought in transfers Will Sheppard, Terrell Timmons Jr. and LaJohntay Wester.
If Colorado can improve on the offensive line, that will open the door for Shedeur Sanders and these WRs to flourish. The recipe and the talent is there for the Buffaloes, they just need to put it all together.