Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says Khris Middleton needs to watch his back.

Records are meant to be broken. No matter how long they may stand, young talents on the rise will always be destined to take over. And that's just what Giannis Antetokounmpo did in the Milwaukee Bucks' victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. The Greek Freak broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record to cement himself as the franchise's all-time leading rebounder.

After the game, Giannis was back to his humored self, sending a hilarious warning to his longtime teammate, Khris Middleton, who holds the Bucks record for three-pointers. Middleton was asked in the locker room about all of Giannis' records and made sure to note he doesn't have the “three-ball” record, but Antetokounmpo was ready with a response.

“Hell nah,” Middleton said with a laugh, per ESPN's Jamal Collier. “Hell nah. Now he's got everything, except for the three-ball.

“I'm going to get that one too Khris,” Antetokounmpo chimed in from the background. “It might take me 20 years, but I'm going to get it.”

Giannis also took to social media with a similar warning.

“Hey @Khris22m, I'm coming for 3's next,” Antetokounmpo said in an X post.

Khris Middleton's Bucks record is safe from Giannis

Middleton surpassed Hall of Famer Ray Allen in Bucks three-pointers made two years ago and continues to pile up the long-range bombs. The Bucks veteran has made 1,281 triples as a member of the franchise. As for The Greek Freak, one can say he has notably improved his jump shot over the years, particularly in the mid-range area.

However, Antetokounmpo's three-point numbers are still far from pretty. Giannis is only shooting 23.3 percent from downtown this season for the Bucks, much lower than his previous yearly averages and his career average of 28.6 percent In fact, throughout his tenure in the league, Antetokounmpo' highest three-point rating was during his rookie year, when he shot 34.7 percent from distance. For his career, Giannis is at just 504 made treys.

Safe to say, Middleton's record is probably safe when it comes to Giannis. However, considering Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance on the hardwood, fans are left to wonder what could be if The Greek Freak somehow manages to raise his downtown shooting to a point where he's considered a threat. He's already unstoppable when attacking the basket, so if he somehow finds that consistent long-range stroke, then it's truly over for the league.