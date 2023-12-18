Milwaukee has a new king of the glass.

The Milwaukee Bucks franchise loves its all-around players. Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar both thrived by playing basketball the right way in this organization. But, there is a new king in town and he goes by the name of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak put on a show and lit Alperen Sengun's Houston Rockets ablaze.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the new all-time rebounds leader for the Bucks franchise. He overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during their win against the Rockets.

He was all over the glass and did not want to let go of the ball. This notched him 17 rebounds along with 26 massive points to lead the Bucks to a 128 to 119 victory. He stayed a whopping 39 minutes on the floor and was blood-hungry for every second. All of this led to them eclipsing the Rockets on the glass. Their 46 total boards were too much for Alperen Sengun and Co. who only grabbed 31 of them after the four quarters of play.

This paired up well with the insane scoring performance of Damian Lillard who also played 37 minutes. The guard notched 39 points along with 11 assists to facilitate the Bucks offense. Brook Lopez, Andre Jackson, Bobby Portis Jr., and Kris Middleton also came up big to seal the deal for their 19th win of the season.

There are still a lot of records to break and accolades to land ahead of Giannis. But, he knows that all of that will pale in comparison to more Larry O'Brien trophies for the Bucks organization. Will he be able to get another one for the team?