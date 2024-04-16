It is finally that time of year when analysts and experts lock in their votes for the season awards. Whether it's the Rookie of the Year nod to the Most Valuable Player award, there will be controversial ballots cast. Kendrick Perkins may have just been one of these prominent figures. Giannis Antetokounmpo was notably missing from his All-NBA team and he got absolutely trolled for it.
So, who is on Kendrick Perkins' 1st team All-NBA selections? Well, he had Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, Nikola Jokic from the Denver Nuggets, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks.
Kendrick Perkins tweeted his ballot out with the words, “Just submitted my 1st Team All-NBA, and here’s what it looks like..Carry on…”
This ballot was lambasted by the Bucks social media account and fans alike.
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 16, 2024
“The Bucks should have never recognized that this…even exists,” a fan wrote.
Another member of the Bucks faithful even pointed out a key thing that irked them, “They don’t even try to hide the bias anymore.”
Other avid spectators looked at the numbers too and the vote still didn't make sense to them, “It’s just nasty, admin. He’s single-handedly ruining his half-decade streak of unanimous first-team All-NBA. He should get punished. He's a top 5 defender averaging 30.4, 11.5, and, 6.5 on 61% and he’s on the second team.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo has given his all to keep the Bucks afloat throughout the regular season. He might not be healthy entering their postseason series against the Indiana Pacers but his production has been impeccable when he's on the court.
How good was the Bucks legend this year?
To put it simply, he is an MVP candidate, and nothing short of that. There are maybe only three players that were better in terms of churning out production this season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic all had better averages along with more efficient splits at the season's end. However, the Greek Freak was able to jockey for the top position throughout the regular season.
The fact that the Bucks forward also had to deal with coaching changes after Adrian Griffin left the Bucks also adds more context to his story these past 82 games. Look, it's just not easy to adjust to a new coach with varying schemes and a very different philosophy in the middle of the season.
Moreover, injuries may have bogged the Bucks star down at times but he still pushed through. What did that get him? He just played in the most games of his career 2017-18. Antetokounmpo appeared and started in 73 of the Bucks' matchups for this year. The idea that he was also not feeling the best at times but still played an average of 35 minutes per contest has to net him at least the first-team All-NBA nod.
There will be takes that raise eyebrows in the league to generate clicks and engagement. However, not being objective in the ballots when it comes to season awards is detrimental. It shapes legacies and, for current players, futures in the league.