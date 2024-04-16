With the NBA regular season wrapped up, attention has turned to the tight contest for NBA MVP. Nik0la Jokic and Luka Doncic each can make a legitimate claim to the award, but NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins thinks it should go to Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
“Jokic, Luka and Brunson are all deserving of the MVP… but Shai leading the second youngest team to the best record in an absolutely STACKED Western Conference while putting up numbers like MJ and Steph did during their MVP seasons is the reason HE is the MVP of the league!!! It’s also the reasons why @shaiglalex got my vote for MVP!!! Carry the hell on…”
There is nothing wrong with believing that Gilgeous-Alexander should be the MVP of the league. Quite honestly, he should be given that the Thunder were a fringe play-in team last season, and they are now the 1-seed in the Western Conference. As far as growth goes, Gilgeous-Alexander's journey to stardom has been the most underrated storyline in the NBA.
Gilgeous-Alexander dropped at least 30 points in 51 different games for the Thunder this season, the most in the league according to StatMuse. As far as NBA history goes, these 51 games with at least 30 points are tied for the 18th-most with Tracy McGrady. In the grand scheme of things, Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 30 points in 68 percent of the games he played this season, which is a remarkable feat to think about.
Thunder's Mark Daigneault – Coach of the Year?
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was voted as the Coach of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association. This isn't the official NBA Coach of the Year award, but usually the same coach wins both awards.
Daigneault helped guide the Thunder to a record of 57-25 during the 2023-24 regular season, good enough for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City has increased its winning percentage in each of the past three years under the former assistant coach.
Wojnarowski revealed that other coaches to receive votes were the Cleveland Cavaliers' J.B. Bickerstaff, the Minnesota Timberwolves' Chris Finch, the Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla, and the Orlando Magic's Jamahl Mosley.
Daigneault was hired as the head coach of the Thunder in 2020, although he's actually been a part of the organization since 2014. He started off as the head coach of the team's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, before he ended up moving to the NBA.
The Thunder have established themselves as one of the top teams in the NBA, which is even more impressive considering how bright the future still is for several key contributors on the team. Under Daigneault, Oklahoma City should remain a consistent playoff contender for the foreseeable future.