The Bucks host the Pacers in the NBA playoffs on Tuesday in Game 5! The Bucks looked great in Game 1, but the Pacers have won three straight since, making the series, 3-1. The Pacers can now end the series on the road and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. We now continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Bucks prediction and pick.
The Pacers have had the Bucks number this season, going 4-1 in their meetings in the regular season and are currently up 3-1 in the postseason. The Bucks have the playoff experience and that showed up in a blow out of the Pacers in Game 1, but due to injuries they lost three straight and are now. They also don't have Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been out due to a calf injury since early April and Damian Lillard injured his Achilles in Game 3 of the series and was forced to miss Game 4. The Bucks are on the brink, and questions remain if their stars are going to be available for Game 5. The Bucks and their playoff experience can not be counted out despite being down 3-1
The Pacers have been great in the playoffs after Game 1. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam have been a great duo for the Pacers and have carried them towards winning three straight games and on the brink of advancing. It won't be easy because the Bucks have a lot of playoff experience despite all of their injuries. The Pacers have struggled on defense this season, but in the playoffs they have been more well-rounded. Indiana is one of the more fun teams to watch in the playoffs and despite their young age, they are now on their way to advancing to the next round.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Pacers-Bucks Game 5 Odds
Indiana Pacers: -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -164
Milwaukee Bucks: +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +138
Over: 216 (-110)
Under: 216 (-110)
How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks Game 5
Time: 9:30 pm ET
TV: TNT
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pacers were the high-scoring team in the NBA this season, averaging 123.3 points per game on the season. In the postseason, the Pacers offense is second in scoring at 116.5 points per game, fifth in field goal percentage at 47.2%, and 10th in three-point percentage at 35.5% from behind the arc. Six different Pacers players average over double digits in the postseason with Pascal Siakam leading the way at 25.8 points per game and then Myles Turner just behind him at 24.3 points per game. Haliburton is tied for the lead in the entire NBA Playoffs in assists at 10 per game. When the Pacers get hot on offense they are as good as any team in the league and are very tough to beat. The Bucks have the defense to bother the Pacers, but their lineup is beat up.
The defense for the Pacers has struggled this season. They were the third-worst scoring defense in the NBA, allowing 120.2 points per game. They were also second to last in field goal percentage defense, allowing 49.6% from the field. In the postseason, they have allowed 112 points per game, 47.3% from the field, and 36.8% from behind the arc. The Pacers have four players that average at least 0.8 steals per game this season with Siakam leading the way at 1.0 per game. Three players average at least one block per game with Turner leading the way at 1.5 per game in this series.
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bucks had a roller coaster of a season despite finishing third in the Eastern Conference. They were led by their offense and were the fourth-ranked scoring offense, averaging 119 points per game. They were also seventh in field goal percentage with 48.7% from the field and 11th from three-point percentage at 37.3% from behind the arc. Four players are averaging at least double digits in the postseason, led by Damian Lillard at 32.3 points per game. When he's available, Giannis is their best player and leads the team in scoring overall, but he has not played this postseason. Lillard also leads the way in assists per game at 5.3 per game and then Middleton is behind him at five per game.
The defense for the Bucks needs more work and has fallen off a bit this season. They were 21st in scoring defense, allowing 116.4 points per game. They were also 14th in total field goal percentage in the NBA at 47%, and then they were ninth in three-point percentage defense, allowing 35.6% from behind the arc. In the postseason, four Bucks average at least one steal per game with Andre Jackson Jr. leading the way at 1.7 per game. Brook Lopez then leads the Bucks in blocks per game at 1.5 per game. If Giannis plays, he changes a lot of this game and series.
Final Pacers-Bucks Prediction & Pick
There is simply too much uncertainty surrounding the health of the Bucks and their lineup. The Pacers are playing great basketball right now and the Bucks have had no answers against them. This is going to be a close game because it's at home for the Bucks, but the Pacers should win and move on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Final Pacers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Pacers -3.5 (-108)