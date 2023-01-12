Don’t count NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal as among those who believe that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is a top-five player of all-time.

During Tuesday’s episode of Inside the NBA, Candace Parker revealed that “when it’s all said and done,” Giannis Antetokounmpo will end up being one of the five greatest players ever to play in the NBA. Shaq, however, respectfully disagreed with that take.

“Giannis is the man… I don’t have him in my top five, but I’m not discrediting him. He’s one of my favorite players he’s a great player.”

Where will Giannis rank all-time? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LE0kJY9gnm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 11, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo is easily one of the best players of his generation. He is an all-time talent. But Shaq, like perhaps many other basketball fans, would want to see more accomplishments from the Greek Freak before they would replace a name currently on their top-five lists with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird are some of the names often found on anyone’s top-five list. Will Giannis Antetokounmpo eventually be a shoo-in on such a list? It’s arguable for now, but who knows, really?

The good news for Giannis Antetokounmpo is that he is still just 28. He has already won an NBA championship, an NBA Finals MVP, two NBA MVP awards, and six NBA All-Star nods. There is still so much for Antetokounmpo to accomplish, and given his age, the direction of the Bucks, and just his absurd physical makeup combined with his skill set, the sky remains the limit for him.