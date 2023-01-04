By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a convincing victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo revealed a surprising goal after the game, per ESPN.

“I want to get in a position … that my game is boring,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just do what I do and people don’t talk about it because it becomes boring — I do it every single night. That’s what I want to do. I want other people to feel like my game is boring. But I don’t get bored. The greats — the best players — never get bored. They go out there and they always give their best any given night.”

The odds of people becoming bored while watching Giannis Antetokounmpo are slim. He’s one of the best all-around players in the league and gives the Bucks chances to win on a consistent basis.

Giannis added that he plays for the team and not himself. His humble demeanor has won over many fans during the course of his NBA tenure.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently in the midst of another MVP caliber season. He’s averaging just under 33 points per game on over 53.5 percent field goal shooting. He’s also dishing out 5 assists and grabbing 12 rebounds per game. The Bucks are sitting in 3rd place in the tightly-contested Eastern Conference. Milwaukee, Boston, Brooklyn, and Cleveland are all bunched up near the top of the conference.

The Bucks will have an opportunity to win the conference if Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to play at an elite level, even if it comes in ‘boring’ fashion.