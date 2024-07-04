Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been in trade talks for the good portion of the last couple of years, but it seems as if the organization will likely move on from him this summer. However, his agent Rich Paul has a stern response for anybody thinking that LaVine has been unprofessional in any way during this time as he is preparing for a new team to play with some time this offseason via a trade.

Paul spoke with NBC Sports Chicago to address this matter as there have been rumors that LaVine has not been cooperative during relationships with the Bulls in wanting a trade. Frankly, Paul believes that notion is ludicrous as he emphasizes that the narrative as previously stated “is false.”

“I want to make this clean and clear: This whole idea that Zach has been anything but professional in this situation is false. This guy has played hurt. He has represented the franchise with class. A lot has taken place during his time with the Bulls and he’s taken the high road every time,” Paul said on phone to NBC Sports Chicago. “Does every player get frustrated at times? Yes. But Zach has been the ultimate professional and deserves better. The Bulls have business to do. And we’re letting them handle their business.”

The relationship between Bulls and LaVine was “filled with mistrust”

These comments come after a piece written by Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun Times where he detailed through sources the relationship between Lavine and his representation to the Bulls franchise. In it, he would mention how the relationship is “completely shattered” and even to a further degree, “filled with mistrust.”

“An NBA insider told the Sun-Times on Tuesday that the relationship between LaVine and the team’s top brass is completely shattered and “filled with mistrust,'” Cowley wrote. “LaVine and his representation at Klutch Sports feel like they were misled on possible trade destinations, and the Bulls thought LaVine ‘opting' for season-ending right foot surgery when rehab on the injury was still on the table was a counterpunch thrown below the belt.”

As the piece mentioned, LaVine did not play a full year with Chicago this past season as he had a right foot injury that he “opted” to do surgery on, which according to the report, was a “counterpunch” since he could have done rehab to keep playing. Another common misconception throughout this whole process has been the notion that LaVine requested a trade which he doubled down midway into the season to NBC Sports Chicago to say he did not.

“We went to them and said, ‘We understand the business of basketball. If we continue to play this way and you guys start looking to make changes, let’s work together,’” LaVine said about the thought of a trade away from the Bulls. “I never once said I want to be traded.”

LaVine spoke about the surgery to his foot

The surgery also could have been a shot to the Bulls since there was rumors that they were going to trade LaVine to the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline, but since he was hurt, the value went down per NBC Sports Chicago. Still, LaVine would also say to a “small group of reporters” after the fact that basically the narrative was false.

“You never want to have surgery. But I got to a conclusion, especially with what the doctor was telling me, that the pain level and this thing isn’t going to heal on its own,” LaVine said when he got right foot surgery. “It’s a bone that was floating around. It’s known as a non-union Jones fracture, which I was dealing with for awhile. And once the doctor—I’m glad I was able to find him—told me you need to get this done sooner than later, it was good to know.”

With that event, the trade deadline came and went as LaVine is still a member of the Bulls franchise though it seems a divorce in the marriage is headed for a collision. This still may come as a shock to some fans since Chicago gave LaVine a five-year, $215 million maximum contract in 2022 after LaVine made an All-Star team and led the team to the playoffs.

Bulls executive says they have a “great relationship” with LaVine

Since then, Chicago would have no playoff appearances, especially this past season when LaVine was absent due to the aforementioned season-ending injury. Still, executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas of the Bulls would say that they have a “great relationship” with LaVine.

“I think we have a great relationship with Zach, a great relationship with his representation in Rich Paul,” Karnišovas said after the trade deadline in February when Chicago was radio silent. “I think we always work together, and I think his thoughts are always about the team. He’s trying to win. And he’s trying to win when he’s healthy.”

Last season, LaVine played in 25 games where he averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. It remains to be seen what happens to the 29-year old star and the Bulls as they are looking to improve after having a 39-43 record which put them at the ninth seed where they were beat by the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.