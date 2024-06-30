The Golden State Warriors have decided to waive Chris Paul and his $30 million salary after failing to find a trade partner for him. However, it doesn't mean that they didn't get trade offers; the team simply didn't get a suitable deal that will satisfy them.

That much is clear after the Chicago Bulls reportedly made an offer to acquire Paul in exchange for Zach LaVine, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Apparently, though, Chicago also wanted Andrew Wiggins in the package. Obviously, the Warriors were not satisfied with the structure of the deal and just decided they were better off releasing the Point God.

“I was told that the Chicago Bulls were trying to get something going with the Golden State Warriors–trying to get a Zach LaVine package together. What I was told. it could have been a Zach LaVine for a Chris Paul or Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors they didn't feel that was an adequate amount for a deal structure, so things didn't go as planned,” Haynes shared.

While it's unknown what else the Bulls offered to the Warriors to get a deal done–or if there's any additional asset attached at all–it's really not surprising why the Dubs rejected their offer.

LaVine is under contract for three more years at an annual average salary of around $46 million. He's due for $43 million in 2024-25, $46 million in 2025-26 and $49 million in 2026-27. That is a hard salary to move at all, and that is why the Bulls still have the star guard despite multiple efforts of moving him in the past.

For what it's worth, Bobby Marks of ESPN recently noted that the Bulls are in such a difficult situation with LaVine that they might be unable to move him even if they package a first-round pick along with him.

“Chicago has been trying to move Zach LaVine forever. They can't find any takers just to get off his contract. I don't even think if they attached a first round pick teams would take him. So that impacts DeMar DeRozan, because you can't sign DeRozan. Because you can't sign DeRozan and keep LaVine, now you go into the luxury tax,” Marks shared on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

What the Warriors need to do next

After waiving Chris Paul, the Warriors have plenty of other decisions to make in a bid to reshape the roster. Andrew Wiggins is a trade candidate, and it's clear the Dubs are actively seeking to move him after they made the decision to not let the veteran wing play for Team Canada in the 2024 Olympics.

The Warriors can't afford to risk Wiggins getting injured and ruining their trade chances, and so both sides reportedly agreed that skipping the Olympics is the best option for the 29-year-old.

Then there is also the Klay Thompson issue for Golden State. The other half of the Splash Brother is officially leaving Bay Area; however, recent reports noted that the Warriors are hoping to work a sign-and-trade for Thompson.

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with the 34-year-old sharpshooter and four-time champion. The Mavs are expected to be the frontrunners, although the Purple and Gold are equally motivated to get him to LA.

For now, it's a matter of wait-and-see for the Dubs. Nonetheless, fans can expect to see a whole different squad in 2024-25 compared to what they had in the past season.