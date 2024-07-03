The Chicago Bulls have seemingly been stuck in a holding pattern with point guard Lonzo Ball ever since he suffered a knee injury on Jan. 14, 2022.

Ball, who exercised his $21.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, has expressed optimism about resuming his NBA career after missing two full seasons for the Bulls. – Per a video of Ball working out with Chris Johnson, he could finally be ready.

Fans were naturally excited to see the Bulls guard looking so smooth and healthy on the court.

Spliff – “Good to see him out there healthy and happy to playing ball again. Wish him the best of luck on that return tour.”

Midwest McClain – “My boy back”

Hoe Scoop – “Tears of joy for this man”

Andre White – “Pulling for Zo!”

Jason – “revenge season”

Jamal Sloan – “Happy to see him back on the court”

James – “I love to see it”

Kevin Dawson -“He’s going to have a great redemption arc in Dallas”

Lonzo Ball's long road back to Bulls

Ball has had three different surgeries on his knee since suffering his knee injury in early 2022, and everyone has been wondering when he plans to return. On an episode of his podcast earlier this offseason, he revealed that he is expecting to play in the season opener for the Bulls next season.

Ball's pod is called ‘What an Experience', and he was asked during a recent episode if he would be in a Bulls jersey at the start of next season.

“Yes, I firmly believe that. That's the plan that I'm on, and I haven't said any setbacks,” Ball said in response. “I expect to play the first game.”

Ball has talked about his health a lot on recent episodes of his podcast, and he noted recently that he was at about 70 percent as of late-May. So, he still has a little way to go, but he has a long offseason ahead of him to continue to heal up.

“It's coming along, man,” Ball said at the time. “Week by week, it's improving, so that's all I can ask for. Still not where I want it to be. Out of 100 (percent), I'd say I'm about 70 (percent). Good enough to play, but it could still get better. I still got a long summer ahead of me but definitely looking forward to the future.”

There were and still are a lot of question marks about Lonzo Ball's future, but seeing Ball doing work out on the court is a great sign for both Ball and the Bulls. It will be interesting to see how he performs when he finally is able to come back. Over two years is a lot of time to miss, and it will be an adjustment for him when he does return to the court.