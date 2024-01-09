It'll be a battle of two top-25 Big 12 contenders when BYU takes on Baylor on Tuesday.

The Big 12 conference is in for a marquee Top-25 matchup between the BYU Cougars and Baylor Bears. It is about that time to take a look at our college basketball odds series where our BYU-Baylor prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering play with a 12-2 record to go along with the #18 ranking in the newly unveiled AP Top-25, the Cougars unfortunately dropped their conference opener at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats by a score of 71-60. Despite the loss, BYU has proven to be a tough out all season long. Can the Cougars put yet another impressive victory on their March Madness resume with a triumphant showing over the Bears?

Meanwhile, the 14th-ranked Baylor Bears have won three-straight games following a pair of losses to Duke and Michigan State in consecutive fashion back in December. As it stands, the National Champions from a couple seasons ago are once again a talented crew led by longtime head coach Scott Drew. Does Baylor have what it takes to continue their recent winning ways?

BYU: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +126

Baylor: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 154.5 (-115)

Under: 154.5 (-105)

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread

Thus far, BYU has jumped out to a 10-3 record ATS which is quite tantalizing to bettors planning on waging upon this contest. Not to mention, but this Cougars squad knows how to punish the opposition when it comes to corralling rebounds off the glass. In fact, it is BYU that wins the rebound battle by 12.2 boards per average and it should be expected that the Cougars will try to make this a point of emphasis.

On paper, BYU is the seventh-best rebounding team in the nation and it is rare for opposing teams to gain second-chance opportunities off of missed shots due to the Cougars elite nature in boxing out. Alas, don't expect Baylor to have their way in the rebounding department as BYU should hold the considerable advantage.

In addition, but BYU can shoot the absolute cover off of the basketball from downtown. Believe it or not, but there's not one team in the nation that shoots it as well from deep than the Cougars. Bafflingly enough, BYU hits nearly 13 three's a game and can put up points very quickly.

Furthermore, BYU takes care of the basketball and rarely shoot themselves in the feet in regards to turnovers. Indeed, the perfect formula of success will be to limit the giveaways, shoot well, and edge Baylor in the rebounding department.

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread

Although BYU is more than impressive on paper, don't sleep on Baylor's ability on the hardwood. Certainly, they are no slouches whatsoever.

For starters, similarly to BYU, it is Baylor that puts an immense amount of pressure on opposing defenses to make stops. The Bears are simply a juggernaut on offense, as they put up 111.6 points per 100 possessions which is the best mark in college basketball. If the Cougars don't get their hands up on defense and come out lazy, then expect the Bears to capitalize in climactic fashion.

While both offenses are similar, the main issue for Baylor when they have the ball in their possession is that they are prone in making back-breaking mistakes specifically in the form of turnovers. On average, the Bears commit a whopping 11.2 turnovers per game which ranks 130th in all of America. Obviously, this is a thorn in the side of the Bears, and they will need to be focused and disciplined all evening long to reverse this disturbing trend.

Last but definitely not least, it will be important to keep tabs on Baylor's ball movement considering they average 16.4 assists per game which is 40th-most in the country. Undoubtedly, avoiding playing an unproductive brand of iso-ball instead of looking to set up teammates with some flashy passes will be critical. However, if Baylor plays unselfishly, then they'll be in fairly good shape.

Final BYU-Baylor Prediction & Pick

This matchup is going to come down to whoever can play a cleaner brand of basketball. While all signs point to BYU being the team who won't make crucial mistakes in stretch time, Baylor does happen to hold home-court advantage.

Still, this game should come down to the wire. At the end of the day, take BYU to keep this one close with a chance to win it in the final seconds.

Final BYU-Baylor Prediction & Pick: BYU +2.5 (-102)