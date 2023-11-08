Baylor basketball got their first taste of how good freshman Ja'Kobe Walter could be in their season opening win over Auburn.

Baylor knew they would be in a battle when they opened their season with a matchup against Auburn. But with a major boost from freshman Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor basketball was able to get the job done.

The Bears squeaked out an 88-82 victory over Auburn. In the victory, Walter scored 28 points and went a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line. He became the first D1 freshman in the last 25 years to score 25+ points and go at least 10-10 from the free throw line in his debut, via OptaSTATS.

At halftime, Baylor basketball found themselves trailing 43-34. However, a strong second half surge – in which they outscored Auburn 54-39 – helped lead the Bears to victory. Entering the season as the No. 20 in the AP Poll, Baylor's second half comeback proved they have what it takes to be one of the better teams in the country.

However, the Bears would've struggled to make that comeback without the play of Walter. He shot 7-of-13 in scoring his 28 points, including 4-7 from three. He added six rebounds to go along with his perfect night from the charity stripe. Walter certainly had help, the Bears had five players total in double figures, including two off the bench. However, Walter's debut is certainly going to catch the eye of Baylor basketball and their remaining opponents for the rest of the season.

Ja'Kobe Walter was ranked as a five-star prospect and as the eighth overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, via 247Sports. After his explosive debut again Auburn, the Bears can only imagine just how high Walter's ceiling really is. Auburn already got their answer.