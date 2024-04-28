If you visited Universal Studios Hollywood recently, Ryan Gosling may have passed you by in the crowd as he made a surprise appearance to promote The Fall Guy.
The actor who stars in the new movie appeared in front of an audience that was there to check out Waterwolrd's pre-show, The Fall Guy Stuntactular.
Ryan Gosling makes a surprise The Fall Guy appearance
It wasn't only Gosling onstage. Deadline reports that director David Leitch was also on hand.
As Ryan walked out wearing A Fall Guy jacket and a baseball cap, the audience went wild as they were not expecting him to appear.
A stage actor jokingly introduced him, as if he didn't know his name: “This is…Brian??”
Gosling replied, “Ryan.”
While there, the group of actors performing for the Universal show tried to egg the Barbie actor into participating in the action.
“No, I just came to say hi,” he said.
“If you insist on being in this thing…” said the stage actor.
Gosling replied, “No. I don't insist.”
“First of all, I was not in Deadpool,” the actor continued.
He also told the audience about the flick, saying, “The film's a comedy, it's a drama, it's a love letter to the stunt community. It's been getting really great reviews, so check it out, if you feel like it.”
He stuck around for a bit as the show started. Still, he didn't have a part in it regarding doing stunts or anything. That's okay, though. The fact that he made an appearance at the theme park was definitely an unexpected treat for those who were there.
Ryan Gosling makes an appearance at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Fall Guy" pre-show. pic.twitter.com/4b4F6eWYFC
— Variety (@Variety) April 27, 2024
For a bit more elaboration on The Fall Guy, the premise reads: “The Fall Guy revolves around Gosling's Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie — being directed by y his, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) goes missing.”
The film will be in theaters on May 3. As for the stunt show at Universal, it will run through May 19.
Recently, the actor talked about the life of a stuntman and what a challenging path it is. In a post by Variety, he explained the “unspoken understanding” that stunt people aren't supposed to receive credit.
“I've basically had a stunt double my whole life,” the actor reveals. “And there's this sort of accepted dynamic where they come on set, they do all the cool stuff, they risk everything, and then they disappear into the shadows, and we all pretend as though they were never there. And you know, everyone else on set gets credit, but there's just some sort of unspoken understanding that they won't. Well, that ends today!”
Ryan Gosling and The Fall Guy sounds like the perfect ode to stuntpeople. It's awesome that he's promoting them around stunt people at Universal Studios Hollywood to promote the film — and the stunt community.