The New York Knicks are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 and they aim to take a commanding 3-1 lead if they win. However, Bojan Bogdanovic, who is a key role player for New York, left the game early with an injury while reportedly playing through a completely different issue.
Reports indicate that Bogdanovic has “ligament damage in his left wrist,” according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. But the Knicks forward is able to play through the injury as long as New York is competing in the playoffs.
“New York Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic underwent an MRI, which showed ligament damage in his left wrist, league sources told HoopsHype. Bogdanovic will play through the wrist injury for the rest of the NBA playoffs and surgery will be a potential option during the offseason.”
That doesn't sound great for Bojan Bogdanovic but at least he's able to play through the injury. The fact the injury was sustained on his left wrist is a silver lining as it shouldn't effect his jumper too much. Regardless, the Knicks will keep close tabs on the veteran forward to make sure he doesn't further damage his wrist.
But unfortunately, during the second quarter of Game 4, Bojan Bogdanovic had to exit early after Nicolas Batum accidentally fell on his ankle. It didn't look good but the Knicks forward was able to limp off the court with some assistance.
It's not looking good for Bojan Bogdanovic though, as he was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game, per Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN. The Knicks will be without their veteran forward and it's not clear if he'll be ready to go for Game 5.
“UPDATE: Bojan Bogdanovic (left ankle contusion) is out for the remainder of the game.”
The franchise traded for Bojan Bogdanovic right before the deadline and he's been a nice addition to the team. He brings consistent three-point shooting and he's not terrible on the defense end. Bogdanovic brings much needed depth for a potential championship run. So, hopefully he can stay as healthy as possible moving forward.
How the Knicks can beat the 76ers in the NBA Playoffs
New York has been one of the best teams in the league this season as the Knicks aim to win its first championship since 1973. The fanbase is hungry for a title and this year's team has the potential of pulling through. Facing the 76ers in the opening round isn't ideal as Philly is a much better team than most seven seeds.
So, if the Knicks want to beat the 76ers they have to lockdown Joel Embiid. That's much easier said than done, as Embiid is one of the best players in the world. Additionally, Tyrese Maxey has been electric from the perimeter. Defense is going to play a large role in taking down Philly and New York has the right kind of players to slow them down.
Offensively, the Knicks are going to lean on Jalen Brunson. He's been an absolute monster ever since the front office signed him in free agency in the 2022 offseason. As long as he's on the court New York will have a fighting chance as he's emerged as one of the best point guards in the league. Look for Brunson to continue balling out throughout the postseason.