BYU Cougars apologize to fan accused of hurling racial slurs at Duke after thorough investigation

One of the biggest stories in college sports over the last few weeks involved the BYU Cougars and Duke Blue Devils, but actually on the volleyball court. A Duke player accused a BYU fan of yelling a racial slur at her, which ultimately resulted in that said fan getting a lifetime ban from watching any sports at Brigham Young.

However, the school has now done a thorough investigation into the matter and found absolutely no evidence of any such thing happening. With that being said, the BYU Cougars supporter is now allowed to watch games again:

“From our extensive review, we have not found any evidence to corroborate the allegation that fans engaged in racial heckling or uttered racial slurs at the event. As we stated earlier, we would not tolerate any conduct that would make a student-athlete feel unsafe. That is the reason for our immediate response and our thorough investigation.”

“As a result of our investigation, we have lifted the ban on the fan who was identified as having uttered racial slurs during the match. We have not found any evidence that that individual engaged in such an activity. BYU sincerely apologizes to that fan for any hardship the ban has caused.”

The BYU Cougars listened to audio and video recordings from August 26th, watched all security footage, and also spoke to more than 50 people who were at the volleyball match. There was no evidence of racism.

This comes shortly after South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley decided to cancel her team’s season opener vs. BYU because of the allegations, saying it puts the Gamecocks in a vulnerable position. Perhaps she could change her mind now.