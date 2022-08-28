Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson calls out BYU for slow response to racial slurs

Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson was the subject of racist verbal abuse from an opposing fan in a game against BYU. Now, she is calling out her opponent for being too lax about the situation as it was going on.

Richardson was called the N-word and told to watch her back by a white BYU spectator, her Godmother said on Twitter. Although the fan was hit with a ban from all BYU events, the situation was not dealt with as it was ongoing. The Duke sophomore took to Twitter herself to explain what happened.

“Both the officials and BYU coaching staff were made aware of the incident during the game, but failed to take the necessary steps to stop the unacceptable behavior and create a safe environment,” Richardson wrote. “As a result, my teammates and I had to struggle just to get through the rest of the game, instead of being able to focus on our playing so that we could compete at the highest level.”

Richardson added that she does not believe the inexcusable behavior is reflective of the BYU team and noted that athletic director Tom Holome did act quickly when notified of the incident. Although the Duke volleyball team was able to deal with the situation quicker, BYU needs to take responsibility for its inaction.

The situation is just another example of the ugly reality that Black athletes, especially in college, have to deal with. Richardson’s courage and approach to addressing the situation are commendable.