Iowa women's basketball guard Caitlin Clark inspires with a philosophy of living in the now, impacting women's basketball and fans alike.

Iowa's standout guard Caitlin Clark is redefining success in women's basketball with a simple yet powerful mantra: live in the now. This philosophy has not only elevated her game but also brought a fresh perspective to collegiate sports.

As the reigning Associated Press national player of the year and a top contender for the national scoring title, Clark's on-court skills are well-recognized. However, it's her approach to the game and life that is gaining attention.

Clark's focus on the present is a response to the heightened expectations and pressures of collegiate sports. In an environment where future prospects can overshadow current experiences, Clark's philosophy is both refreshing and impactful.

“So, I think for me, it’s ‘just don’t let it overwhelm you. Don’t let the moment pass you by.’ Living in the now is super important. It’s really special,” Clark said, as reported by Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. “These are going to be some of the best moments of my life that I get to share with my best friends, as a kid who’s 21 years old in college. I play this game because I love it. I play because it’s fun. And when I play that way, that’s what allows me to be as good as I am.”

This mindset has resonated with fans and young athletes, drawing larger crowds to Iowa's games. Spectators, clad in No. 22 jerseys, arrive early to games, eager to watch Clark play. Her influence extends off the court as well, with nearly 800,000 followers on Instagram and several high-profile endorsement deals.

“The way people have on our jerseys, the way people have on Iowa clothes, it’s just not the same for every other program,” Clark said.

Caitlin Clark's team-centric approach

Clark's approach has also positively affected the team's culture, emphasizing camaraderie and passion for the game. This has translated into success for the Hawkeyes, positioning them as a strong contender in national championships. She actively engages as a distributor of the ball, ensuring her teammates are equally involved in the game, and her enthusiasm extends beyond playing time. During a game against Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 24, with the Hawkeyes comfortably ahead, Clark energetically objected from the sidelines to an offensive foul called against her teammate. In contrast, she was also the most animated in celebrating a subsequent score by her team, enthusiastically congratulating her teammates.

“To me, it’s managing everybody else too,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “Understanding that she’s a special player, and that doesn’t mean that you’re less valuable. It doesn’t mean that she’s more valuable to us. It means that we’re all just really fortunate. We all have roles and we all play our own role. And I think our team does a really good job of buying into that.”

Facing the usual challenges and criticisms that come with high-profile sports, Clark's response is to focus on the present and the love of the game. This resilience and positive mindset are key factors in her ability to balance the pressure with the pleasure of playing basketball.

As Clark continues to set records and inspire in women’s basketball, her philosophy serves as a reminder of the importance of the present moment. Her approach offers a model for young athletes, emphasizing joy and passion in their sport.

With her sights set on becoming the first player in Division I history — men’s or women’s — with 3,000 points and 1,000 assists, Clark's journey is one to watch. Her ability to live in the now while reaching for the stars is not just a lesson for athletes but for everyone.