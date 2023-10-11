Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark continues to make her mark across the women's basketball and college sports world. The fourth-year Hawkeyes point guard just signed a deal with State Farm, becoming the first college athlete to partner with the insurance company.

Even with Clark still in college and the WNBA Finals ongoing, Clark remains one of the central figures in women's basketball, as well as one of the most popular female athletes.

When asked about how she feels when it comes to being the face of women's basketball, Clark said, “It's something that I welcome. I don't feel much pressure with that,” via Naismith Awards on Twitter.

Our 2023 @jerseymikes Naismith Women’s College POTY Caitlin Clark is ready to become the face of women’s basketball 💪 #jerseymikesnaismith pic.twitter.com/tJeNYi6ZZP — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) October 11, 2023

The point guard is coming off a phenomenal year in which she averaged 27.8 points per game, 8.6 assists per game and 7.1 rebounds per game. She led women's college basketball in assists and was second in points per game.

Caitlin Clark also swept the awards podium, winning the AP Player of the Year, Naismith College Player of the Year, John R. Wooden Award and USBWA National Player of the Year among several other accolades.

She followed up her dominant regular season with an even more incredible postseason performance during the March Madness tournament. After winning the Big Ten Conference title, Clark led the Hawkeyes to the March Madness Finals. She notably helped Iowa beat South Carolina, who had previously been undefeated the entire season. Though Clark and the Hawkeyes fell short of winning the title while losing to LSU, she still surpassed the scoring record for both men's and women's basketball in an NCAA Tournament with 191 points.