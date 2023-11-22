Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark debuts in State Farm ads with NBA's Jimmy Butler and Reggie Miller.

Roughly a month after signing an NIL deal with State Farm, Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is set to star in a pair of new State Farm ads alongside NBA personalities Jimmy Butler and Reggie Miller.

Clark, a senior at the University of Iowa, has already established herself as a dominant force in women's college basketball. She holds the title of the reigning national player of the year and was unanimously selected for the preseason All-American team, reflecting her exceptional talent and influence in the sport.

In one of the ads reports KCCI, Clark appears with reporter Jenny Taft in a coffee shop setting. The scenario unfolds with a barista accidentally summoning Taft and Clark by uttering the phrase, “I need a break.” This leads to an impromptu “Big Ten game break” where Taft interviews Clark. The commercial takes a humorous twist when Clark sings the iconic State Farm jingle, leading to the appearance of Jake from State Farm.

In another ad, via For The Win, Caitlin Clark humorously responds to a couple in a parking lot saying “shoot” after hitting a pole with their car, by appearing and quipping, “OK, I'll shoot, but I don't see any hoop.” This commercial also features NBA all-star Jimmy Butler and Basketball Hall of Fame member Reggie Miller.

Clark's foray into commercials is part of her NIL deal with State Farm. This move not only enhances her visibility but also aligns her with other high-profile athletes who have endorsed the brand, such as Patrick Mahomes and Chris Paul. The first commercial is set to air on television Saturday, Nov. 25.