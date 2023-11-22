Roughly a month after signing an NIL deal with State Farm, Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is set to star in a pair of new State Farm ads alongside NBA personalities Jimmy Butler and Reggie Miller.

Clark, a senior at the University of Iowa, has already established herself as a dominant force in women's college basketball. She holds the title of the reigning national player of the year and was unanimously selected for the preseason All-American team, reflecting her exceptional talent and influence in the sport.

In one of the ads reports KCCI, Clark appears with reporter Jenny Taft in a coffee shop setting. The scenario unfolds with a barista accidentally summoning Taft and Clark by uttering the phrase, “I need a break.” This leads to an impromptu “Big Ten game break” where Taft interviews Clark. The commercial takes a humorous twist when Clark sings the iconic State Farm jingle, leading to the appearance of Jake from State Farm.

In another ad, via For The Win,  Caitlin Clark humorously responds to a couple in a parking lot saying “shoot” after hitting a pole with their car, by appearing and quipping, “OK, I'll shoot, but I don't see any hoop.” This commercial also features NBA all-star Jimmy Butler and Basketball Hall of Fame member Reggie Miller.

RECOMMENDED
Michael Jordan and his banned Nike shoes, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant wearing black carbon-fiber masks, durags, and ninja headbands.
The 9 items banned from the NBA

JR Malabanan ·

Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark, with Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes
Caitlin Clark's eye-opening Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce comparison to Iowa

Erin Achenbach ·

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler yelling "Skyhook!" in front of the Kaseya Center.
Heat's Jimmy Butler has hilarious reason for viral 'Skyhook' moment vs. Bulls

Zachary Weinberger ·

Clark's foray into commercials is part of her NIL deal with State Farm. This move not only enhances her visibility but also aligns her with other high-profile athletes who have endorsed the brand, such as Patrick Mahomes and Chris Paul. The first commercial is set to air on television Saturday, Nov. 25.