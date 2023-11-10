Iowa's Caitlin Clark ties NCAA legends Kelsey Plum, Jackie Stiles with a 44-point game, nearing the all-time scoring record.

Caitlin Clark, the standout guard for Iowa's women's basketball team, has etched her name alongside NCAA greats Kelsey Plum and Jackie Stiles following a remarkable game against Virginia Tech on Nov. 9.

Clark's 44-point showing on Thursday night was a testament to her exceptional talent, which has become a signature of her play. The performance aided No. 3 Iowa in securing an 80-76 victory over the eighth-ranked Hokies, a game that saw Clark add eight rebounds and six assists to her tally​​.

The performance also broke records: according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN, the game was Clark's ninth career 40-point game, tying Jackie Stiles for the most in Division I over the last 25 seasons, for both men's and women's. It was also, according to Philippou, Clark's 38th career 30-point game, tying Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum for the most 30-point games by a player in Division I over the last 25 seasons.

Correction from a post last night: This is Caitlin Clark's 9th career 40-point game, tying Jackie Stiles for the most in Division I over the last 25 seasons, men’s or women’s | @ESPNStatsInfo https://t.co/dHzrOHBqTx — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) November 10, 2023

The accolades for Clark's achievements poured in from all corners, with social media abuzz. Dwyane Wade himself took to Twitter to praise her performance, summing up the sentiments of many basketball enthusiasts​​. Last season's average of nearly 28 points per game has positioned Clark on a trajectory that could very well see her surpass Plum's NCAA scoring record of 3,527 points​​.

Off the court, Caitlin Clark has already begun building a legacy, recently signing with Excel Sports Management, known for its roster of high-profile athletes. This move underscores her marketability and the potential for a promising professional career​​.

This latest game is just another chapter in what is shaping up to be a storied college career for Clark, who is not just making waves in the Big Ten but is also shaping her path to be one of the all-time greats in women's college basketball.