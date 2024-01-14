St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright chimes in on professional athletes reacting to crazy weather game in Kansas City.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright was one of the many professional athletes to chime in on his opinion of the Kanas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins matchup. Like many, Wainwright didn't focus on who was on the field or what the game plan looked like from either team; he was in awe of the weather conditions in Kansas City. The Cardinals legend gave respect to the football players battling it out in a game that saw weather below zero degrees, with a constant “feel like” weather of -27 or -28 degrees throughout the night.

“I got out of the deer stand a few hours ago in stl… can’t imagine playing football in that weather!!! Amazing these guys can throw and catch and cut in that. These dudes are studs! Go Chiefs,” said Wainwright, via X.

Wainwright has been in Missouri for quite some time, so he knows what the weather can be like, but playing football in that weather is a totally different ball game. Luckily for Wainwright, baseball is played mostly in the Summer, so he doesn't have to deal with pitching in freezing weather.

He gave his praise to the Chiefs in their victory, after Kansas City defeated the Dolphins 26-7. It's great to see mutual respect from athletes in major leagues, giving fans a perspective of how difficult some things are. It's clear that Wainwright couldn't see the Cardinals playing in that weather, let alone staying warm to throw pitches with snow on the mound and an icy terrain.