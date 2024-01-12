Giants sign former Cardinals pitcher, Jordan Hicks, to a $44 million contract.

It's been a long offseason for the San Francisco Giants, however, it sounds like the organization finally made a splash signing. The pitching rotation hasn't been the best for this team in recent years. But that might change now after reeling in former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, Jordan Hicks.

That's right! San Francisco officially signed Jordan Hicks to a $44 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. San Francisco plans to incorporate him in the starting rotation instead of the bullpen.

“BREAKING: Right-hander Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a four-year, $44 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. Hicks, 27, is expected to work as a starter after spending the majority of his career in the bullpen.”

This is a fantastic signing for the Giants. He's gone back and forth between the starting rotation and the bullpen throughout his career. His numbers last season weren't terrible either, as he finished 2023 with a 3.29 ERA, 81 strikeouts, and a 1.355 WHIP. His win-loss record wasn't anything to gloat about (3-9) but he did have 12 saves on the season.

Hicks will be joining a rotation consisting of two young prospects the Giants' organization are excited about, Kyle Harrison and Keaton Winn. Mix these three with some veteran leadership from Logan Webb and Alex Cobb, and San Francisco has a nice rotation for the 2024 season.

Hopefully, things improve for the Giants, as the franchise aims to get back to playoff contention sooner, rather than later. If it all works out, San Francisco could be a nice surprise playoff team.