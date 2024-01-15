Will Max Strus play for the Cavs against the Bulls?

After spending the last week in France, the Cleveland Cavaliers are back within the friendly confines of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where they'll host the Chicago Bulls. For the Cavs, the injury report remains mostly the same, with Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee) and Ty Jerome (ankle) still sidelined. But, Isaiah Mobley (G League assignment) is also unavailable for the Cavs while Max Strus (knee) is considered a game-time decision.

Seven minutes into the first quarter of their 111-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Paris, Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff pulled Strus, who didn't look 100 percent on the floor. Eventually, Strus was considered doubtful to return to the game due to a sore left knee, according to the Cavs' in-game injury report. Ultimately, Strus never returned and finished the night with zero points on 0-of-2 shooting.

Postgame, Bickerstaff provided more context to why Strus didn't return to the floor, disclosing that the swingman's ailing knee has been an issue for several games. While Strus had played through it before this game against the Nets in Paris and even asked Bickerstaff to check back into the game, Bickerstaff elected to remain on the side of caution, saying that the team wanted to “save him from himself.”

“Obviously, he wants to play every minute,” said Bickerstaff postgame at Accor Arena. “So, we just thought it was the right thing to do to protect him. We'll get him some treatment and see how he feels for Chicago on Monday.”

So, ultimately, Strus will be a game-time decision for the Cavs against the Bulls. Cleveland could use his services considering Strus erupted for 26 points and seven assists in a win over Chicago the last time both teams met. But, as Bickerstaff said, it all depends on how Strus and his knee feel physically.

Typically, the Cavs are a team that leans on the side of caution regarding player safety and well-being, so whether or not Strus plays will remain in the air until moments before tipoff.

On the Darius Garland side, things have passed the initial four-week timeline that Garland was initially ruled out for after undergoing jaw surgery. While Garland could physically play right away, the biggest concern is where his playing weight is post-surgery. Since Garland cannot chew and consume solid food properly, he's likely been eating mostly a liquid diet or softer foods, which are lower in calories. While water, fruit juices, milkshakes, smoothies, yogurt, creamy soups or broths, and liquid nutritional supplements are a good start. The Cavs and their medical staff must keep a close eye on Garland to ensure he can be at a healthy playing weight.

That concern regarding playing weight, along with ensuring he's in in-game shape is what's keeping Garland from the floor. Bickerstaff shared in Paris that Garland will still be sidelined for a few more games after he gets the wiring in his jaw removed stateside.

With that in mind, other than the Bulls, the Cavs host the Milwaukee Bucks soon after before going on a four-game road trip with stops against the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic before playing the Bucks in Milwaukee twice over three days.

There could be a chance Garland returns to the court for Cleveland over the next six games. But, considering that the Cavs are a team that leans on the side of caution regarding player health and safety, Garland could remain out for a while.

Ditto for Mobley, who still has a way to go until getting back to the floor, or Jerome, who hasn't played for the Cavs since their home-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. There hasn't been much of an update on Mobley besides the fact that he's been progressing. Meanwhile, Jerome is dealing with setbacks to his initial injury, and there hasn't been an update on the next steps in his recovery.