As the Cavs return home from Paris, they'll still be monitoring the injuries of Darius Garland and Max Strus.

Seven minutes into the first quarter in their 111-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff pulled swingman Max Strus, who didn't look 100% on the floor. Eventually, Strus was considered doubtful of returning to the game due to a sore left knee, according to the team. Ultimately, Strus never returned to the floor for the Cavs and finished the night with zero points on 0-2 shooting.

Postgame, Bickerstaff provided more context to why Strus didn't return to the floor, disclosing that the swingman's ailing knee has been an issue for several games. While Strus had played through it before this game against the Nets in Paris and even asked Bickerstaff to check back into the game, Bickerstaff elected to remain on the side of caution, saying that the team wanted to “save him from himself.”

“Obviously, he wants to play every minute,” said Bickerstaff postgame at Accor Arena. “So, we just thought it was the right thing to do to protect him. We'll get him some treatment and see how he feels for Chicago on Monday.”

Bickerstaff protects Strus

So, for the time being, Strus will either be doubtful or a game-time decision when the Cavs host the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland leaves Paris Friday morning and will have two days back in the United States to allow the team's training staff to try to get Strus's knee right before facing Chicago.

The tricky thing is that an international flight from Paris to Cleveland is 10+ hours, most of which occur over the Atlantic Ocean. Swelling and the change in pressure could make it hard for Strus to get more thorough care on his knee in the air. So, again, his status will likely be a day-by-day thing until the Cavs are back home in Ohio with full access to their own facilities.

While the Strus news felt like a sucker punch, the finishing blow was when Bickerstaff gave an update on star point guard Darius Garland. After having jaw surgery to repair a fracture, things are fast approaching the initial four-week timeline that Garland was initially ruled out for.

The few times he appeared on video for the team's social media feed, Garland's jaw was still wired shut, indicating he was still healing. Well, Bickerstaff more or less confirmed post-game in Paris that Garland won't be back on the court as soon as some may have hoped.

“Uh, no,” said Bickerstaff when asked about Garland's availability next week. “He's going to be out for a few more games.”

Garland Gauntlet

While Garland could physically play right away, the biggest concern is where his playing weight is post-surgery. Since Garland cannot chew and consume solid food properly, he's likely been eating mostly a liquid diet or softer foods, which are lower in calories.

While water, fruit juices, milkshakes, smoothies, yogurt, creamy soups or broths, and liquid nutritional supplements are a good start. The Cavs and their medical staff have to keep a close eye on Garland to ensure that he's able to be at a healthy playing weight.

With that in mind, other than the Bulls, the Cavs host the Milwaukee Bucks soon after before going on a four-game road trip with stops against the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic before playing the Bucks in Milwaukee twice over three days.

There could be a chance Garland returns to the court for Cleveland over the next six games. But, considering that the Cavs are a team that leans on the side of caution when it comes to player health and safety, Garland could remain out for a while.