Donovan Mitchell has been enjoying a sensational season as he demonstrates his leadership with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After 5 seasons with the Utah Jazz, Mitchell has made the move to Cleveland and is thriving.

I told #Cavs Donovan Mitchell in the locker room tonight that he is 11 3s away from passing JR Smith as the franchise's single season recordholder for made 3s. Mitchell quipped: "Guess I have to make 11 the next game then. Get it out of the way." — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 27, 2023

He is averaging a career-best 27.2 points per game, and that includes a shooting percentage of 47.9 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Mitchell is 11 three-pointers away from passing J.R. Smith for the most shots from beyond the arc made in one season. When a reporter informed Mitchell of that milestone, Mitchell responded with confidence and without hesitation.

“Guess I have to make 11 the next game then,” Mitchell said. “Get it out of the way.”

If that happens, it will be bad news for the Boston Celtics, who host the Cavs Wednesday night.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Cavaliers are currently in 4th place in the Eastern Conference, and they have been playing very well as they recently passed the Brooklyn Nets in the standings. Cleveland is 7-3 in its last 10 games.

Not only do the Cavaliers and the Celtics meet Wednesday night, they could also meet in a second-round playoff series. If the seeds hold in the first round, the top-ranked Celtics would meet the Cavs in the next round — as long as there is no movement at the top of the standings.

In addition to Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers are getting a huge contribution from Darius Garland, who is averaging 21.9 points and 7.9 assists per game.

The Cavaliers and Celtics have not met since November 2. The Cavaliers played the Celtics twice in the first seven games of the season, and Cleveland won both games in overtime.