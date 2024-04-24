Jarrett Allen's net worth in 2024 is $50 million. Allen is the starting center for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is a one-time NBA All-Star. Let's take a closer look at Jarrett Allen's net worth in 2024.
What is Jarrett Allen's net worth in 2024?: $50 million (estimate)
Jarrett Allen's net worth in 2024 is $50 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.
Jarrett Allen was born on April 21, 1998, in San Diego. He initially studied in Round Rock High School. However, after his freshman year, Allen transferred to St. Stephen's Episcopal School where Allen averaged solid numbers of 13.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.7 blocks.
But more importantly, he led St. Stephen's Episcopal School to a pair of SPC Championships, according to reports. Furthermore, Allen was also named a McDonald's All-American.
With a stellar performance with St. Stephen's Episcopal School, Allen was considered to be a five-star prospect, according to ESPN. As a blue-chip prospect, Allen received offers from various college basketball programs such as Kansas, Texas and Houston. Allen decided to commit to Texas.
Allen was a one-and-done prospect for Texas. In a Longhorns uniform, Allen averaged 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per outing while shooting 57 percent from the field overall.
Texas posted an 11-22 record. For his solid individual production, Allen was named to the Third Team All-Big 12.
Jarrett Allen is drafted by the Nets
After only one season with Texas, Allen decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2017 NBA Draft. On draft night, Allen was selected in the first round with the 22nd overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets.
Shortly after, Allen signed a four-year rookie deal worth $10 million with the Nets, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Allen put up 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per outing while shooting 59 percent from the field, mostly off the bench.
After his rookie season, Allen was promoted to the Nets' starting lineup. As team's starting center, Allen nearly averaged a double-double on a nightly basis while also making his presence felt on the defensive end by averaging over a block per game. For his efforts, Allen became a fixture in the Defensive Player of the Year race for the next two seasons.
Jarrett Allen is traded to the Cavaliers
Allen only played for the Nets until midway through the 2020-21 season. In a four-team trade involving the Cavaliers, Nets, Houston Rockets, and the Indiana Pacers, Allen landed in Cleveland in the blockbuster multiplayer deal headlined by disgruntled All-Star guard James Harden.
Allen saw action in the 51 remaining games of the 2020-21 season. In a Cavs uniform, Allen registered 13.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game on 61 percent shooting overall.
Jarrett Allen's contract extension with the Cavaliers
After a respectable showing with the Cavs, Allen was rewarded by the Cavs with a lucrative five-year contract extension worth $100 million, according to a report by the NBA. It's worth noting that the Cavs center became a restricted free agent after the 2020-21 season.
Coming off signing a fresh, lucrative deal, Allen didn't disappoint. He averaged a career-high 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds to go along with 1.3 blocks per outing. He also matched his career-best shooting 68 percent during the 2021-22 season.
Furthermore, Allen became an All-Star for the first time in his NBA career. But more importantly, Allen played an instrumental role in helping the Cavaliers make their first playoff appearance since 2018.
It was a huge milestone for the franchise after the departure of LeBron James, who was responsible for leading Cleveland to four-straight NBA Finals appearances and its first NBA championship in 2016.
In the 2023 Playoffs, Allen put up 9.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game while shooting 61 percent from the field overall for the Cavs. Unfortunately, his efforts went for naught as the Cavs were eliminated in the first around after falling to Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in five games.
During the 2023-24 regular season, Allen surpassed his career-high in points by averaging 16.5 points per outing. He also averaged 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. The Cavaliers finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and have taken a 2-0 lead in their first-round series with the Orlando Magic.
Endorsement deals
Given Allen's rise in the NBA as a legitimate All-Star center, it isn't surprising that the Cavaliers center attracted the attention of major brands. Some of the major brands Allen has partnered with include Tissot, Pepsi, and Nike.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jarrett Allen's net worth in 2024?