When Donovan Mitchell became a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers before the start of this season, he understood forward Kevin Love was the pillar of the team. Love was one of the only remaining players from the Cavs team that won the title in 2016, and that championship experience is crucial for a group of youngsters trying to get to that level.

Knowing that, it would be logical to think the young players would be jarred hearing about Love’s request for a buyout. According to sports journalist Evan Dammarell, Donovan Mitchell acknowledged as much.

#Cavs star Donovan Mitchell said he was “shocked” to learn that Kevin Love had requested a buyout. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) February 22, 2023

Judging off of this response, Mitchell thought Love would be with the Cavs for the duration, but the next tweet from Dammarell says there’s an understanding of why Love went ahead with the buyout request.

#Cavs star Donovan Mitchell said no one on the team is taking Kevin Love’s buyout request personally and they all understand and respect that Love wants to play. Mitchell said that he reached out to Love yesterday to catch up after his former teammate joined the Miami Heat. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) February 22, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speaking of Love’s want for more playing time, there might have been a few tea-leaves being laid leading up to his request, according to Cavs beat writer Chris Fedor.

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said he could sense Kevin Love’s unhappiness over the previous few weeks before the buyout request but said Love was not disruptive despite being out of the rotation. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 22, 2023

If Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff could sense Love’s unhappiness with falling out of the rotation, the players could probably sense it also. Hearing Love wasn’t disruptive about his feelings say a lot about the professionalism of the long-time Cleveland big man also.

Yes, there is a team aspect when it comes to basketball, but as Dammarell’s tweet points out, Mitchell and the others understand there’s business involved, and players want to play. When they don’t feel they’re contributing like they could, the want to go elsewhere will start to build.

Surely, Mitchell wanted Love to stay, but it doesn’t sound like he’s too upset with Love joining the Miami Heat, understanding he just wanted to play. That speaks volumes about the bond that was developed between the two.