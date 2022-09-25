The NBA season is fast approaching, and yet all anybody can talk about is Ime Udoka. Information has trickled out on the nature of the Boston Celtics head coach’s transgressions against the team’s code of conduct, but one detail that continues to elude fans and observers – likely for the best – is the identity of the female staffer involved in the whole fiasco.

While the Celtics are understandably keeping things under wraps for her own privacy, some light has been shed on the exact nature of her work relationship with Ime Udoka – which apparently extends to contact with his longtime fiancee Nia Long.

According to TMZ Sports, one of the female staffer’s duties was arrange travel plans for the Celtics head coach, that often extended to accommodations for Nia Long as well whenever she would follow Udoka on the road.

Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ … one of the staffer’s duties included planning Udoka’s team-related travel, and we’re told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.

The staffer also had a hand in assisting Nia Long towards her permanent move to Boston, which she reportedly just finalized as of two weeks ago. The team has also confirmed to her the identity of the staffer.

That’s certainly a bitter pill to swallow given that Ime Udoka isn’t going to be coaching the Celtics anytime soon, with his future as the franchise’s play-caller still unclear at the moment.

The entire ordeal has become a serious hurdle for the Celtics to clear if they hope to replicate or even surpass the success they had from last season. But the weight of the issue surely affects Ime Udoka’s family on a much grander scale.