Ime Udoka saw his coaching career take a massive turn for the worse after he was slapped with a one-year suspension by the Boston Celtics for having an illicit affair with a female employee of the organization. It isn’t just his career that is in jeopardy right now, though, as his relationship with long-time fiance Nia Long has also been put into question amid this full-blown scandal.

Long has now broken her silence on this bombshell development. In her official statement, the award-winning actress has requested that the public respect her privacy at this trying time (h/t Kevin Slane of The Boston Globe):

In an emailed statement to Boston.com Friday morning, the award-winning actress asked for privacy to “process the recent events” and vowed to “continue to focus” on her children. “The outpouring [of] love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Long and Udoka started dating in 2010. The following year, she gave birth to their son, Kez Sunday, who is now 10 years old. In June 2015, the couple got engaged. It’s been a very long engagement for Long and Udoka, and at this point, it remains unclear if they still intend to push through with their wedding.

In his own statement, Ime Udoka apologized to the team and to the organization for his transgression. He also apologized to “my family for letting them down.” The Celtics head coach also said that he accepts the team’s decision to suspend him for a full season.