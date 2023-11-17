The Boston Celtics received Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford injury updates ahead of their NBA In-Season Tournament game vs. the Raptors

The Boston Celtics are preparing for their second NBA In-Season Tournament game ever on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors. However, they might be missing some key players for the Group C matchup.

Boston's injury report featured Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, and Al Horford. Porzingis and Brown sat out versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, but the C's still managed to get the tough win on the road. They both remain questionable for the Raptors' game, as Brown is dealing with an illness and the C's are being cautious with Porzingis' right knee contusion.

Horford, who hit some clutch shots against Philly, is listed as probable. He suffered a left toe sprain, yet it's not hard to imagine the 37-year-old veteran suiting up anyway against Toronto.

The Raptors-Celtics injury list heading into tonight's In-Season Tournament games: Gary Trent Jr. (plantar fascitis) – Probable

OG Anunoby (finger laceration) – Doubtful

Jaylen Brown (illness) – Questionable

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) – Questionable

The Celtics aren't the only banged-up team in this In-Season Tournament showdown. Toronto forward OG Anunoby is doubtful with a finger laceration, which he ironically sustained last week while doing chores at home.

Meanwhile, Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. is probable after missing the last three games due to plantar fasciitis. The sharp-shooter sat out for the last meeting between the C's and Raptors, which saw Boston prevail 117-94.

Drama between Celtics and Raptors?

Although this is still an early season game, there could be some added interest given what happened last time the two Eastern Conference foes met. The Celtics were up big late in the fourth quarter and instead of speeding the game up, head coach Joe Mazzulla challenged an out-of-bounds call. Toronto took exception to this controversial decision and Raptors guard Dennis Schroder especially disliked the call, per Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

“You won, it's three minutes left. You shouldn't disrespect us like that,” he said.

For Friday night's NBA In-Season Tournament contest, point differential matters, so there shouldn't be any “garbage time.” Boston is 1-0 in group play with a 9-2 overall record while the Raptors have yet to play in the new tourney and are 5-6 on the season.