Al Horford made sure to troll Philly fans after his clutch shot in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's Celtics vs. Sixers game.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford is 37 years old, making him one of the oldest guys in the NBA. However, you're never too old to poke some fun at rivals, as Horford did just that during a 117-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics, who were without All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, still were able to pull off a road victory against the talented Sixers on Wednesday night. And although Horford is typically coming off the bench this season, he got the starting job versus his former team. In 29 minutes, he scored a season-high 14 points and notched an incredible eight rebounds and five blocks.

Horford played great the entire game, but his crowning moment came in the fourth quarter. After the Sixers cut Boston's lead down to five with less than three minutes remaining, Horford cashed a clutch triple and blew a kiss to the Philly crowd.

Following the big shot, Boston was up 110-102, and the Sixers never got the deficit under five again.

When asked about his peculiar celebration, Al Horford clarified that it was intended for some vocal Philly fans, per Jay King of The Athletic.

“There were some fans in the front row talking. And I just love that,” he said. “To me, I just like it. It was good to hit that shot and turn around and look at them and smile.”

While Horford's triple was huge, his defense might've been better. He gave reigning MVP Joel Embiid trouble all night, helping hold him to a season-low 20 points.

Horford working Embiid early on both ends. pic.twitter.com/Z7ihej7CZR — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 16, 2023

With the short-handed win, the Celtics improved to 9-2, giving them first place in the Eastern Conference. Up next, the C's will head north for an In-Season Tournament game on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors.