Raptors star OG Anunoby reportedly suffered a finger laceration before Toronto's game against the Wizards while doing household chores

Toronto Raptors star OG Anunoby isn't playing in Monday's game against the Washington Wizards due to a finger injury. Anunoby reportedly suffered the injury, which is being called a finger laceration, while doing household chores, via ClutchPoints.

The Raptors head into Monday's game sporting just a 4-5 record. However, the Wizards only have two wins so far this season. Neither team is performing well, but Toronto has the edge at home.

Anunoby's presence will be missed without question though.

OG Anunoby out vs. Wizards

The 26-year-old is averaging 16.4 points per game on 51 percent field goal and 39.3 percent three-point shooting. Anunoby is a reliable player, so Toronto's entire roster will need to step up amid his absence.

Anunoby has been a consistent player for the Raptors over the past few years. He's averaged right around 17 points per contest over the past two seasons, while posting fairly impressive field goal and three-point percentages.

Raptors' 2023-24 season

The Raptors are in the midst of a mediocre campaign. They most recently were defeated by the talented Boston Celtics. However, they had previously upset the scorching hot Dallas Mavericks.

This Toronto team is a fringe contender at best, but they feature enough upside to shock really good teams in various games. Inconsistency is obviously an issue for the team. It will be interesting to see how they fare on Monday without one of their best players.

Toronto will look to jump back into the win column on Monday evening in this home contest against Washington. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST.