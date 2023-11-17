Celtics star Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable against the Raptors on Friday after missing the last game with a non-COVID illness.

The Boston Celtics have been looking like one of the best teams in the NBA and a legitimate championship contender. Their offseason trades for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have added another level to the team and have fit perfectly around their two stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But the Celtics might not have Jaylen Brown in the lineup for their Friday matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Brown had been dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable as per Bobby Krivitsky of Sports Illustrated.

Per the #Celtics, Jaylen Brown (non-Covid illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee contusion) are questionable for their game against the #Raptors tomorrow night. Al Horford (left big toe sprain) is probable. — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) November 16, 2023

Jaylen Brown missed the Celtics last game against Eastern Conference rival, the Philadelphia 76ers, due to the non-COVID illness. Prior to that he had played in every game for the Celtics so far this season. A two-time All-Star, Brown was rewarded this past season with a max contract.

Through the Celtics first ten games of the season, Brown has played a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 22.9 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 45.9 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 73.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Celtics are currently 9-2 and hold the best record in the Eastern Conference. They are also tied with the Denver Nuggets for the best record in the NBA. They made it to the NBA Finals in 2022 where they lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Last season they reached the Eastern Conference Finals but ended up losing to the Miami Heat in seven games after attempting to come back from a 3-0 series deficit.