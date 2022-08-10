Report: The Marcus Smart reason Kevin Durant wants to join Celtics

Kevin Durant has been on the lookout for a new team all summer, and the Boston Celtics are reportedly one of the top trade suitors as the offseason drags on. Now, SNY’s Ian Begley reports that “Durant sees Boston as a desired landing spot.” Begley adds that “Durant would also like to play with Boston’s Marcus Smart if he is traded to the Celtics.”

Unfortunately for Durant, he is still locked into a four-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets, who desire a high price for him. At one point, Brooklyn even wanted both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in exchange for Durant, according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. While that would never happen, the Nets want Smart to be a part of any deal for their 12-time All-Star, per The Athletic.

This is just one chapter of the ongoing Durant trade saga. The former MVP recently met with Nets owner Joe Tsai, telling him that either he’s taking his talent elsewhere or head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks are packing their bags.

In response, Tsai responded publicly to Durant’s ultimatum on Twitter:

Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) August 8, 2022

Interestingly though, Durant has not explicitly mentioned many players he would like to play with, making his wish to join Smart unique. If he was ever dealt to Boston and Smart was still on the team, the Celtics would have to include another key piece elsewhere on the roster, likely in addition to Brown and a lot of draft capital.

Still, it’s an interesting development that Durant has Boston on his radar and doesn’t seem to be warming up to the idea of rejoining the Nets. With the reigning Defensive Player of the Year by his side, Durant and Smart would make for an intriguing duo on the C’s. A combination of offensive and defensive prowess could be enticing for Boston, but it comes down to how much Brad Stevens and company are willing to give up for the aging star.

Either way, the Kevin Durant trade rumors are not slowing any time soon.