RUMOR: Celtics, Raptors, Heat still ‘most significant candidates’ to trade for Kevin Durant

Leading up to Monday, there was a belief that Kevin Durant could ultimately stay with the Brooklyn Nets due to the lack of traction on the trade market. But, that whole storyline changed after he met with owner Joe Tsai over the weekend and said he needs to either choose him or Steve Nash and Sean Marks. In other words, KD wants both fired.

It remains to be seen what Tsai will decide, but there are three teams in particular that continue to call the Nets to discuss a possible Kevin Durant blockbuster: The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors.

Via Shams:

“The Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said, with Boston’s package centering around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown seen as a viable deal.”

The C’s part is interesting. Jaylen Brown wasn’t pleased to see his name pop up in trade rumors after just helping the team make the NBA finals. But, when a player of Kevin Durant’s caliber becomes available, you pounce. The Nets also wanted Marcus Smart in a package though and that may be the only way Brooklyn actually pulls this off.

As for the Heat, they can’t include Bam Adebayo because of rules to do with two players on the same roster on rookie max deals. Ben Simmons is currently playing on one, too. Miami would be hesitant to part ways with Bam anyway, with the likes of Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, and perhaps even Max Strus or Gabe Vincent, plus picks of course, possibly on the table.

When it comes to the Raptors, there is one player, in particular, the Nets want for Kevin Durant: Scottie Barnes. Toronto fans do not want to see their squad give up the Rookie of the Year, who profiles to be a massive part of their future. The Raps already made it clear they won’t include Barnes.

After some quiet weeks, there is some action again. Perhaps a Kevin Durant trade could be coming sooner rather than later.