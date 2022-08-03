RUMOR: Was Celtics’ Jaylen Brown trade offer for Kevin Durant fake news?

It’s been rather quiet on the Kevin Durant trade front lately, with the Brooklyn Nets seemingly struggling to find any team that will offer them the desired package for their superstar. At this point, it definitely feels like KD might stay with the team into training camp and potentially beyond. The latest rumblings from a couple of weeks ago however said the Boston Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a first-rounder for Durant, but the Nets turned it down.

But according to Steve Bullpet of Heavy Sports, there is serious doubt such an offer was ever made:

“There was a recent report that the Nets had weeks ago turned down an offer of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a first-round pick from the Celtics, but others have disputed to Heavy that such a proposal was ever truly on the table.”

To be honest, it’s hard to imagine Boston making Brown available in trade talks. Yes, this is KD we’re talking about, but the Celtics just made a Finals run with their star duo of Brown and Jayson Tatum. Why break the band up right now?

Durant is arguably the most electric scorer in the NBA but as they say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Sure, the C’s fell short of a ring. That being said, the chemistry Brown and Taum have is special. It would be a shame to give that up. Brown himself voiced his displeasure with the rumors on Twitter when the reports surfaced, too:

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

Whether the Celtics made Jaylen Brown available or not, the Nets think the said package for Kevin Durant wasn’t enough, so I guess it doesn’t really matter now.